NJ: Another light rail stop coming to Hoboken? Mayor, NJ Transit meet to discuss possibility

Northwest Hoboken has managed to draw new businesses and residents despite not having an immediate transit hub. But as major redevelopment for the area takes shape, a light rail stop could come with it.

Teri West
nj.com
Jan 23rd, 2020

Developing neighborhoods are often built around existing mass transit. 

Northwest Hoboken has managed to draw new businesses and residents despite not having an immediate transit hub. But as major redevelopment for the area takes shape, a light rail stop could come with it.

Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla met with representatives of NJ Transit earlier this month to discuss a potential new light rail stop in the northwest corner of the city, an initiative he campaigned on more than two years ago.

Vijay Chaudhuri, a spokesman for Bhalla, said NJ Transit estimated that adding the stop on the Hudson-Bergen line would cost about $8 million but that the project’s timing and funding sources are still undetermined.

“Mass transit infrastructure is a critical harbinger to economic growth,” Bhalla said. “This is why a light rail station at 15th Street is essential to the continued success of this area. I look forward to working with New Jersey Transit and key stakeholders to make this light rail a reality as soon as possible.”

An emerging North End Redevelopment Plan aims to introduce new businesses, parks and transit opportunities to a 16-block area between 14th and 17th streets, west of Park Avenue. The light rail stop is currently included in the redevelopment plan, which will likely be introduced by the City Council in the coming months and was originally scheduled to be adopted this year.

NJ Transit is now assessing what Bhalla proposed and providing the city with insight on the Hudson-Bergen line’s operations, said Nathan Rudy, a senior public information officer for the transportation agency.

The majority of Northwest Hoboken -- which includes several Academy Bus lots and industrial buildings -- remains undeveloped. However, new residential projects and commercial spaces have cropped up in recent years.

A luxury residential building opened at the corner of 14th Street and Willow Avenue in 2016, followed by a Trader Joe’s supermarket on the bottom floor in 2017. Little City Books, an independent bookstore on Bloomfield Street, opened a second location within the redevelopment zone last week. The book store neighbors a new coffee shop and flower store.

The Hudson-Bergen line currently stops at the Hoboken Terminal, Second Street and Ninth Street but runs along the western edge of the city past 15th Street.

