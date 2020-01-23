MA: Baker looks to pay for T upgrades with Uber, Lyft fees

Ordering an Uber or a Lyft could cost commuters more with Gov. Charlie Baker’s proposal to increase fees for ride-hailing services to help pay for, in part, a $135 million boost to the MBTA operating budget.

Transportation networking companies quickly came out against the per-ride assessment fee increase from 20 cents to $1, included as part of Baker’s $44.6 billion budget proposal released Wednesday, and indicated they would ultimately pass on that cost to the commuters.

“Lyft shares the goal of improving public transit in Massachusetts, but a five-times increase on ride-share fees will not solve the transportation challenges in the state, and will hurt those who can least afford it,” company spokeswoman Campbell Matthews said.

“We share the state’s goals of reducing congestion and investing in mass transit, but we have concerns with any proposal that would result in a substantial tax increase for riders,” Uber spokesman Harry Hartfield said.

When asked whether this initiative could be seen as a double punishment to commuters who might order an Uber or a Lyft to get to work when the T breaks down, Baker argued that the number of ride-hail rides in Massachusetts have increased from a few million to hundreds of millions annually in the last five years.

“When you’re talking about 100 million rides that literally permeate the commonwealth,” Baker said, “you’re talking about a wear and tear on our roads and bridges that needs to be supported through some other mechanism.”

Hartfield countered that the state’s own congestion report shows that ride-sharing accounts for 4% of vehicle traffic.

“Ride-sharing must be part of the solution,” Hartfield said, “Recently, we’ve worked with (Boston) Mayor (Martin) Walsh to launch dedicated pick-up/drop-off zones, rolled out transit planning in our app and supported fully funding mass transit.”

Michael Heffernan, secretary of the Executive Office for Administration and Finance, said that 70 cents of the $1 fee will be devoted to the state for transportation and the MBTA, accounting for approximately $73 million in the 2021 fiscal year for the T alone. The remaining 30 cents will be given to local municipalities, effectively tripling the amount that local cities and towns currently make on ride-hail rides, according to the Administration.

An outside section would create a 7-member board to replace the Fiscal and Management Control Board, which expires in June, to oversee operations and finances at the MBTA.

Other highlights in Baker’s budget proposal include a two-phased sales tax modernization that would require the largest 10 percent of businesses in the state to remit collections faster, a flat 5 percent individual income tax rate and $3.4 billion in the stabilization fund.

