TX: Some Metro light rail lines will be replaced with buses this week due to improvement projects

Houston's Red, Green and Purple light rail lines will see service interruptions and possible delays starting Thursday due to improvement projects, the Metropolitan Transit Authority announced.

The service interruptions will last through the weekend and see bus routes run instead of normal light rail service for parts of the lines. Buses are scheduled to depart every 10 minutes.

Red Line service between the Northline Transit Center/HCC station and Downtown Transit Center station will serviced by bus during the four days. Green and Purple Line service will be replaced with buses between the Theater District and EaDo/Stadium stations.

Metro suggests people plan accordingly for potential delays.

