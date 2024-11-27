NY: NFTA reopens above-ground rail with one lane, to resume full operations soon

After about a month of Metro Rail closures, there's good news for Buffalo public transit users.

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority announced Monday that above-ground Metro Rail service has resumed with a single lane in operation. The NFTA plans to open both lanes beginning Sunday, but will revert to single-lane operation after 8:30 p.m. "until further notice," NFTA Public Information Officer Kelly Khatib said.

Downtown rail transit had been closed since Oct. 27 due to track repair and infrastructure improvements, including adding "crossover tracks" to allow the authority to avoid full shutdowns when work is required in the future.

During the closures, the NFTA provided shuttle services every 20 minutes between the Allen-Medical Campus and Canalside stations, with NFTA employees helping passengers adjust. Above-ground rail was closed for three weeks in June, too, The News reported.

