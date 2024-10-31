CO: RTD light rail between Peoria, Denver International Airport replaced with shuttle buses Saturday

The Regional Transportation District’s A line will be replaced with shuttle buses between the Peoria and Denver International Airport stations on Saturday, agency officials said Tuesday.

Light rail service will be replaced with buses until approximately 4 p.m. for planned track maintenance, RTD leaders said in a news release.

Crews are working on surfacing the train tracks to smooth them, and work is expected to continue through early November.

Riders can board buses at:

Peoria Station: Gate E

40th Avenue & Airport/Gateway Park Station: Gate A

61st/Peña Station: Next to the platform

Denver Airport Station: Arrivals board at Gate 6, departures at Gate 7.

