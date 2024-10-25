NY: Construction will put above-ground Metro Rail out of service for a month

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority will shut down the above-ground stretch of its Metro Rail service for a month while it works on track repair and infrastructure projects.

The service interruption is scheduled to run from Oct. 27 through Nov. 24. Construction crews are working to fortify track infrastructure, improve safety and enhance rider experience, according to a news release from the authority.

Kelly Khatib, an NFTA spokesperson, said in an email that the shutdown was being done to complete the installation of a crossover track.

“This will allow the train to be able to switch between tracks preventing future above ground shutdowns when work needs to be done,” she said.

The NFTA will provide shuttle services running every 20 minutes between the Allen Medical Campus and Canalside stations, with NFTA employees on site to help passengers navigate the shuttle system.

The intersection at Main and Court streets will be closed from Oct. 28 to Nov. 8 as part of the project, meaning bus routes 1, 2, 4, 69, 70 and 72 will be affected during that period.

Between Nov. 24 and Nov. 30, Metro Rail will operate on a single track between Fountain Plaza Station and Canalside. During this time, trains will be traveling in both directions on the inbound track, according to the NFTA. Outbound platforms will be closed at Fountain Plaza, Lafayette Square, Church, Seneca, and Canalside stations.

Full, regular schedules on both tracks for the above-ground section of metro rail are expected to resume Dec. 1.

Full track shutdowns are rare. Khatib said in the email the track was shot down for about three weeks for repair in June.

