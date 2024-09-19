CO: RTD set to resume downtown Denver light rail, change some bus routes as construction wraps up

Regional Transportation District officials announced Tuesday that they’ve nearly completed a months-long reconstruction project to replace aging infrastructure and rebuild rail-and-street intersections, enabling a resumption of downtown bus and train service.

Starting Sept. 29, light-rail trains on the D, H, and L lines that have been diverted to Union Station will run in RTD’s downtown loop. RTD will end the temporary downtown Free MetroRide shuttle service that ran during the detour of the D and H line trains.

Denver’s free MallRide will be restored with five-minute frequencies, officials said in their announcement.

In addition, the E and H trains running in south metro Denver will increase in frequency to one train every 30 minutes, officials said.

Trains running west from central Denver along the W Line will increase in frequency to a train every 15 minutes on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Transit agency officials say they’ve rearranged some bus routes. The O route will be divided into separate routes, one with buses running along Broadway between Englewood and Union Station. Other buses will run along an OB route on South Broadway between Englewood and the Highlands Ranch Town Center station.

Buses along the 40 route will run every 15 minutes on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be “seasonal adjustments” along the 11, 20, 24, 30, 51, 65, 73, 204, 225, DASH, JUMP, NB, and SKIP routes.

©2024 MediaNews Group, Inc. Visit at denverpost.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.