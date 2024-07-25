TX: Downtown DART service resumes after weekend accident

Dallas Area Rapid Transit service to downtown’s Central Business District has been restored following a Sunday morning accident that caused major damage to the electrical system that powers DART’s light rail.

Four Dallas firefighters were injured when their truck veered off Interstate 345 near South Good Latimer Expressway and onto the DART tracks below around 6 a.m. Sunday. The DART team has been working to reestablish power, replace poles and critical wiring and clear track debris for the past 72 hours. The transit agency began running test trains through the area early this morning to ensure normal operations.

DART said in a statement around 12:30 p.m. that service would be restored around 1 p.m.

While repairs were underway, DART ran a series of shuttle buses for passengers traveling within the business district in place of light rail service and to help passengers make connections to light rail trains. Shuttles picked up and dropped off passengers at several light rail locations including Cityplace/Uptown, Deep Ellum, Pearl/Arts District, West End, EBJ/Union and Victory.

“Our team here at DART extends our most sincere gratitude to our passengers for their patience during this time,” said Bernard Jackson, senior vice president and chief operating officer for DART. “While the accident was unexpected and quite severe in its impact, I am proud of the quick work across multiple teams to establish service to help our passengers reach their destinations.”

Passengers can sign up for service alerts at DART.org, call customer service at 214-979-1111 and find service updates on the DART GoPass app.

