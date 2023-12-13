NJ: Morris & Essex commuter trains could resume this week, NJ Transit says

NJ Transit’s Morris & Essex lines, which had service suspended west of Morristown due to overhead wire problems on Dec. 4 is on the mend and officials hope service can resume before the end of the week.

“Track 1 is opening as we speak, which will set us up for opening, if not tomorrow, the day after,” said Kevin Corbett, NJ Transit’s CEO and an M&E commuter. “It depends on track two to look at single tracking around Powdermill.”

The damage occurred in the Powdermill area of Parsippany when a contractors work train damaged the steel support structures that hold up overhead electric wires, or catenary, that powers trains.

What complicated matters is the added work needed to rebuild the support structures, Corbett said.

“It wasn’t just the overhead wire, it was structural damage to the catenary gantries, similar to what happened a couple of years ago,” he said. “They had to rebuild the entire structure.”

Train service was cut to 22 towns in three counties after wind and thunderstorms felled a tree in Maplewood on the night of March 7, 2022, damaging support structures and tearing down overhead electric wires that power trains.

That required crews to work around the clock to remove damaged poles and steel supporting structures, replace them and reinstall overhead wires in Maplewood.

But how NJ Transit handled the service outage by not offering substitute bus service between Morristown and Denville was criticized by commuter groups.

“We were dismayed that a day or two after, there was no service west of Morristown,” said Sally Jane Gellert, Lackawanna Commuter Coalition chairperson. “There was no (bus) shuttle service offered west of Morristown. The only transit is the local (NJ Transit) bus that runs on a limited schedule.”

M&E trains have been running on a modified weekday schedule, with Morristown as the western terminus since Dec. 5. NJ Transit also offered cross honoring of rail tickets on NJ Transit bus routes and Newark Light Rail. Some trains that departed western Morris County and Dover were rerouted on the Montclair- Boonton line where it separates from the M&E at Denville.

Two members of the public who spoke at NJ Transit’s Tuesday board of directors meeting called for improvement of and greater use of the Montclair- Boonton line that parallels the M&E to the north.

Tim Sevener and Matt Walsh, members of the New Jersey Association of Railroad Passengers, called for infrastructure work on the Montclair Boonton line, such as building a second track on the one-track line or at least building passing sidings and electrifying the line.

“Double track the Montclair- Boonton line to Denville and electrify it ... we’ll have a duplication of service to avoid the problem we’re having now,” Walsh said.

Photos on social media show steel structures that support at least one of the overhead electric lines that power trains were struck and knocked down by apparatus from a work train in the Powder Mill section of Parsippany.

“We’re working on the FRA with investigation but it was a private contractors equipment that was being moved and used for work on the system that damaged the catenary,” Corbett said.

Please subscribe now and support the local journalism YOU rely on and trust.

Larry Higgs may be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on X @CommutingLarry

©2023 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit nj.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.