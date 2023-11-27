NJ: PATH will spend $230M to fix delay-causing track and train issues

PATH riders who’ve become used to daily delays due to track and train problems, will see relief over the next several years after Port Authority commissioners approved a $230 million “state of good repair” program Tuesday intended to address those infrastructure issues.

The program was approved by a 12-0 vote by commissioners after PATH General Manager Clarelle DeGraffe detailed why the project is needed and what it will do.

“This program is the next chapter of agency’s substantial investment in PATH, $2.6 billion spent over the past decade,” she said. “This program builds on prior investments.”

The program plows money into rehabilitating the bi-state rail system’s underground track work west of the Hudson River and rebuilding the very wheels and motors that move rail cars, officials said.

The work includes $168 million to rehabilitate track work located mainly in tunnels between the Journal Square Transportation Center, Hoboken and Exchange Place PATH Stations. The existing tracks were last rehabilitated 20 years ago. This work will improve reliability, DeGraffe said.

Another $62 million will be spent to rehabilitate the “trucks” or motorized wheel sets that PATH’s fleet of original PA-5 rail cars ride on, she said. That work will replace failing components of trucks on 135 rail cars out of the 350 car PA-5 fleet, she said.

That work will improve the reliability and reduce train breakdowns, DeGraffe said. Included in the $62 million is formulating a plan for the future life cycle maintenance and rebuilding of railcars.

There will be some pain for riders from necessary service disruptions while the track work is happening, she said.

“It will require certain service interruptions,” DeGraffe said. “We are developing a robust outreach program to get the word out to our communities.”

Work also will be coordinated with other transit systems to make sure PATH maintenance and rehab projects don’t conflict with them and affect passengers’ travel options, he said.

Work will “probably start next year…with a goal to finish it in the 2026-27-28 time frame,” said Rick Cotton, Port Authority executive director. Documents called for a fourth quarter 2028 completion.

Board chairman Kevin O’Toole asked what happens if the work wasn’t done.

“In the future there would be continued service interruptions, cars would continue to deteriorate,” DeGraffe said. “You would continue to see delays on the system, tracks would have water infiltration and break.”

The state of good repair program would cause “a little bit of pain for more reliable service,” she said.

The program comes as PATH ridership is inching its way back from COVID-19 pandemic lows.

In October, PATH saw its highest monthly total ridership since Feb. 2020 at 64% of 2019 numbers for weekdays and weekend ridership at 90% of pre-pandemic ridership, Cotton said.

PATH officials are looking at ways to balance demand for more weekend service, which is typically when weekday routes are scaled back to allow for track and other maintenance work.

“We’ll continue to look at it,” Cotton said. “We’ll do a lot of outreach and analysis and do it with as minimal impact on ridership as we can achieve.”

The state of good repair program builds on a $1 billion, three-year PATH improvement plan announced in June 2019. That plan included lengthening platforms at stations on the Newark to Word Trade Center line to allow PATH to run longer, nine-car trains starting this year to move more people and alleviate crowding.

That plan also used a new signal system that was installed in 2018 to increase rush hour train frequency to a train every three minutes, instead of four,

To reduce the familiar “car equipment” delays, PATH bought 72 new rail cars and began systematically overhauling the existing fleet, which is 10 years old.

Rebuilding the rail car fleet started with $79 million spent in 2017 on the fleet of 350 PA-5 rail cars now in service, some of which are 12 years old. Components such as heating and air conditioning, brakes, electrical equipment, wheels and other equipment were replaced under that program.

