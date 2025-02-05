WA: EDITORIAL: Closely reexamine funding options for light rail

The people of Clark County — and the entire metro area — need a new Interstate 5 Bridge to enhance the region's economy, safety and quality of life. But we also need a project that is fiscally sound and equitable. Because of that, the C-Tran board of directors is wise to diligently reconsider sharing the cost of extending Portland's light rail system across the Columbia River.

In November, the board — a contingent of elected officials from throughout Clark County — voted to share operating and maintenance costs for the MAX system. But when a subsequent report from the Portland area's TriMet agency revealed an expected annual price tag of $20.2 million, local officials experienced a wave of sticker shock.

"The dollar cost was not presented to the board before (the November vote)," said Troy McCoy, Battle Ground mayor and a member of the C-Tran board. "I don't think there was any ill intent there, just people trying to hurry. But it was probably not the best way to go about it."

Molly Coston, a Washougal city councilor and the new chair of the C-Tran board, said: "I want to make sure I am arming myself with good, solid information. With this bridge, we have a once-in-a-100-years opportunity to get it right."

Indeed, the board should consider all options and ensure that any financial agreements work for the benefit of Clark County residents. Members also must employ the utmost transparency so local taxpayers may develop informed opinions regarding a multibillion-dollar project.

On this side of the river, there is broad concern that Portland interests are eager to reach into the pockets of Washington residents to subsidize the light rail system. State and transit officials must demonstrate collaboration and a desire for equity in order to draw public support.

But in order to assure such collaboration, local officials must stand up for the interests of Clark County. Public transit routinely relies heavily on subsidies, with passenger fares accounting for a small fraction of revenue. Responsible management is necessary to limit those subsidies and best serve taxpayers throughout the region.

The Columbian's Editorial Board has long supported the inclusion of light rail on a new Interstate 5 Bridge. As we have written editorially: "If our community is going to prepare for the future, generate maximum economic benefits, ease travel across the river as much as possible and sincerely strive to achieve climate goals, light rail is the best option."

An extension of the MAX system would help draw visitors to the blossoming Waterfront Vancouver development and other attractions along the Columbia River. It would provide convenient travel into Portland. And it would be help reduce carbon emissions throughout the region. As we also have written in the past, "Viewing diesel-spewing buses as a long-term method for fighting climate change no longer makes sense; it is clear that strong action is needed, sooner rather than later."

But that does not mean that Clark County residents should be beholden to the desires of leaders from Oregon. Nor should they willingly accept whatever invoice TriMet officials deem appropriate.

Further discussion and a close examination of funding options is warranted. As McCoy said: "There is still a process to go through. Does (light rail) make sense right now? No. But we shouldn't make a decision based on today's numbers. If COVID taught us anything it's how fast things can change. My biggest goal is to slow everybody down and let cooler heads prevail."

