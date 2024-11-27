TX: Proposed bill would create new bullet train in Texas along I-35

As the Dallas to Houston bullet train continues to languish, a state legislator has proposed a new bullet train for the next Texas legislative session. The new high-speed rail would pass along Interstate 35 and connect Austin, San Antonio, and North Texas.

State Representative John Bucy, a Democrat representing parts of Austin and Williamson County, has proposed a new bill. This bill would allow the Texas Department of Transportation to form a comprehensive development agreement with a private partner to create a new transit line connecting the three major metropolitan areas.

"Having high-speed rail between connecting these major hubs of Texas, of Dallas and Austin and San Antonio, it should be a great option for Texans and for visitors and everyone alike," Bucy said, per KERANews.

The two proposals, House Bill 482 and House Bill 542, aim to advance the state's transportation infrastructure by instructing the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to establish rail connections. Additionally, these bills would permit the use of state highway funds for transit projects beyond just public roads.

The bills were filed ahead of the upcoming legislative session, which begins on January 1. The newly established Texas Passenger Rail Advisory Committee, dedicated to promoting passenger rail initiatives in Texas, will take the lead on new projects. The committee intends to request $300 million from the legislature to establish a Rail Relocation and Improvement Fund.

While the Houston- Dallas bullet train plan is still uncertain, plans for a high-speed rail route between Dallas and Fort Worth are progressing. The route was approved during a North Central Texas Council of Governments meeting, and engineering and environmental documentation work is underway, according to WFAA.

