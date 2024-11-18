CT: Five Connecticut railroad projects awarded $291 million. Here's what is funded

Connecticut is being awarded about $291 million by the Federal Railroad Administration to help with five projects around the state. The funding will be matched by an additional $120 million in state Department of Transportation funds and $11.7 million from Amtrak, totaling $422.7 million worth of projects here.

Elected officials in Connecticut touted the funds announced Friday, noting that the state claimed 20 percent of the total $1.4 billion the FRA was awarding for rail projects in the Northeast Corridor.

"The projects these grants are funding will help pull Connecticut's rail system into a new era and boost reliability while supporting the economic growth of our state," Gov. Ned Lamont said. "We thank the Biden-Harris administration for delivering this investment for Connecticut and supporting our region's rail system."

A total of $172 million in federal funds will be designated toward the installation of 88 structures that help provide electricity to the trains, four new crossovers and the replacement of the Longbrook Avenue Roadway bridge in Stratford. These projects are all taking place along a three-mile stretch of the New Haven line and are happening in Bridgeport, Stratford and Milford.

Another $102 million is being used toward constructing improvements along 6.7 miles of track in Hartford, West Hartford, Windsor and Windsor Locks. The project will bring double tracking along the corridor in an effort to increase train frequency between Hartford and Springfield. The project would also include signal upgrades and improvements at road crossings.

A study on the replacement of the Connecticut River railroad bridge will be funded by $8 million of these funds. The bridges is 117 years old and spans the length of the river between Windsor Locks and Enfield.

A similar study will be done for the 120-year-old Cos Cob bridge over the Mianus River in Greenwich. A total of $6.4 million in federal funds will go toward that study.

There are also plans for a new Hartford train station. A total of $2.56 million in federal funds will be toward that project.

"The replacement of aging bridges on rail lines and track improvements will provide Connecticut commuters with more options, consistent services, and reduced travel times, all while promoting the use of passenger rail," U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said in a statement.

