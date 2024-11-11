AUSTRALIA: Webuild signs a €1 billion contract with the Melbourne Metro

New sustainable mobility project for Webuild in Australia: the Group, leader of the "Terra Verde" joint venture, has signed the contract worth a total of 1.7 billion Australian dollars (approximately one billion euros) for the design and construction of the "Tunnels North" section of the Suburban Rail Loop (SRL) East, a project destined to transform public transport in Melbourne, in support of the city's strong growth expected in the coming years. The Suburban Rail Loop, of which the "East" section is a part, will improve transport efficiency for over 80% of citizens, helping to eliminate over 600,000 car journeys every day.

Webuild, with a 33.5% stake, leads the joint venture that will build the section in an international consortium with GS E&C of the South Korean GS Group and with Bouygues Construction Australia of the French Bouygues. The same joint venture had already been named preferred bidder last July.

Commissioned by the Suburban Rail Loop Authority, the contract involves the excavation of two parallel tunnels, each approximately 10 kilometres long, between the future stations of Box Hill and Glen Waverley, and the construction of 39 connecting tunnels and functional structures for the construction of two future stations. The project also includes the excavation of two access shafts and an emergency and ventilation shaft. The excavation of the tunnels is expected to involve the use of TBMs (Tunnel Boring Machines), large mechanical moles that will allow the mechanised excavation of the tunnels.

