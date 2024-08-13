NY: Hellish NYC commutes reveal aging wires are no match for extreme heat

Laura Sigman and Diane Laura, marketing executives at a financial services company in midtown Manhattan, have often found their office chitchat this summer turning to the subject of their hellish commutes.

As scorching weather helped trigger power disruptions that touched off massive delays in rail service last month, it took Sigman three hours by subway, bus and Uber to get from work to her home in Asbury Park, New Jersey — a journey that would typically take a fraction of the time if NJ Transit trains were running as normal. Laura spent hours sweating on stifling subway platforms and walking to alternate stations to reach Prospect Heights, Brooklyn, usually about 40 minutes away.

Their commuting woes weren’t a one-time inconvenience. Recurring transit meltdowns have plagued Manhattan-area travelers this summer, pointing to a bleak conclusion: Greater New York City’s wires weren’t built to withstand extreme heat.

“New York City infrastructure is one of the oldest in the US,” and power lines and other equipment can be vulnerable to heat because they’re nearing the end of their lifespan, said Mona Hemmati, a civil engineer and postdoctoral research scientist at Columbia University’s climate school. “We need to think about more frequent inspection and adopting monitoring efforts to prevent accidents and ways to make them more resilient to rising temperatures.”

Hemmati knows about the city’s aging wires and train equipment firsthand: She almost passed out in July when the air conditioning in her subway car stopped working. AC failures have happened repeatedly this summer in the subways and on commuter rail, with a power loss trapping NJ Transit passengers in a tunnel under the Hudson River for hours recently. The cause of the outage is being investigated.

The transit snags in the New York metropolitan area — the biggest US transportation hub — are a microcosm of the risks cities around the world face as record temperatures strain power grids built for a 20th-century climate. Shielding electrical systems against blistering conditions will require multibillion-dollar investments, money that many governments don’t have or can’t spend without political consensus. As global warming intensifies, it will bring crucial infrastructure to the brink of collapse and beyond.

NJ Transit and Amtrak have sometimes given conflicting accounts of what caused this summer’s delays. In at least once instance, NJ Transit blamed “Amtrak overhead wires,” while Amtrak countered that the train’s equipment was faulty.

Trains running under the Hudson River from New Jersey to New York have to pass through a single tunnel connecting the two states, creating a chokepoint. Like other parts of Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor from Boston to Washington, the North River Tunnel, which handles roughly 200,000 passenger trips each day, relies on a network of overhead power lines.

Some wires in the Northeast Corridor were installed as far back as the 1930s and 1940s. In hot weather, they can sag and get pulled down by passing trains, knocking out electricity and creating the stuff of transit nightmares.

In June, government-controlled Amtrak received final approval for federal funding toward a $16 billion plan that will involve building a new Hudson River tunnel and rehabilitating the existing one. But the work isn’t scheduled to be complete until 2038.

Searing conditions can cause problems outside the North River Tunnel, too. High temperatures can affect bridges, diesel engines and climate-control systems, sometimes prompting Amtrak and other railroads to operate trains at lower speeds. Heat can also snarl road traffic: Last month, the Third Avenue Bridge, which connects the Bronx to Manhattan, got stuck in an open position for hours on a particularly hot day.

Climate Risks