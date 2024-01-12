TX: 52-week closure of North Dallas roadway begins this month to make way for Silver Line

Part of Hillcrest Road in North Dallas will close for 52 weeks beginning later this month for construction of a portion of Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s Silver Line project.

The closure involves a one-fifth-mile section of Hillcrest Road – between McCallum Boulevard and Wester Way – to ensure the safety of work crews while a grade-separated rail crossing is constructed. There will be no access to the affected portion of the roadway during the project.

Commuter traffic will be rerouted to Coit Road on the east and Preston Road on the west of Hillcrest Road, with limited access from McKamy Boulevard. The closure is near the border of the city of Richardson and in the Plano Independent School District zone.

DART has been in communication with city and school officials about the closure, according to a statement from the transit agency. Dallas Fire Rescue and the Dallas Police Department will have emergency access at several locations throughout the construction site.

“While we understand that this temporary road closure will be an inconvenience to commuters and the adjacent community, public safety will always be our primary focus,” Dee Leggett, DART chief development officer, said in a statement. “Due to the limited work area and the extent of excavation necessary, we’re taking every possible precaution for the safety of drivers, pedestrians, and our construction teams. Our goal is to complete construction safely and quickly, so we can get traffic on Hillcrest Road back to normal while continuing to advance the Silver Line project.”

The DART Silver Line is a 26-mile commuter rail running through Grapevine, Coppell, Dallas, Carrollton, Addison, Richardson and Plano. The rail line crosses through Collin, Dallas and Tarrant counties. Service is expected to begin in late 2025 to mid-2026.

