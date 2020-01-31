IN: Big step for West Lake Corridor: Construction companies designated

A team of Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District managers and consultants spent the past five weeks reviewing the technical aspects of two proposals to do the work. Officials opened the financial portion of the proposals Monday.

Andrew Steele
The Times, Munster, Ind.
Jan 31st, 2020

Jan. 28--CHESTERTON -- The future of the West Lake Corridor commuter rail extension came into clearer focus Monday when the NICTD Board of Trustees authorized railroad management to enter into negotiations with a joint venture of Chicago-based companies to design and build the new rail line. 

Chicago-based construction companies F.H. Paschen and Ragnar Benson were deemed to have made the "best value" proposal to complete design work and undertake construction on a project expected to last four years.

A team of Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District managers and consultants spent the past five weeks reviewing the technical aspects of two proposals to do the work. Officials opened the financial portion of the proposals Monday.

The Paschen/Ragnar Benson price of $664.2 million was nearly $71 million less than the $735 million proposed by the joint venture of Chicago-based Walsh Group and Missouri-based Herzog Contracting. Paschen/Ragnar Benson also scored higher on a qualitative assessment that judged the proposals on aspects other than price, boosting its "best value" rank.

"This was huge to get to this point today," NICTD President and CEO Michael Noland said after Monday's meeting. But he said significant negotiations remain before coming to terms on a contract, including on the cost of the work.

"The prices were higher than our expectation," Noland said of the proposals, without revealing NICTD's cost estimate.

The project

The West Lake Corridor would run nine miles from the South Shore Line in Hammond to the Munster-Dyer town line and include four new stations, a maintenance yard and other related infrastructure. Plans call for it to begin service in February 2025, though South Shore officials hope service will begin in fall 2024.

NICTD's capital plan includes $816 million for the project. Planning and engineering work began in earnest more than five years ago, with nearly one-third of engineering work completed by last year.

NICTD, along with the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority and Indiana Finance Authority, are working through the Federal Transit Administration's Capital Improvement Grant program to secure a 38% federal funding commitment to the project.

The project is currently in the FTA's engineering phase, with negotiation of a full-funding grant agreement the next and final step. Noland said NICTD hopes for that to be concluded this fall.

Other West Lake business conducted Monday included approval for NICTD management to enter negotiations with the engineering firm AECOM to provide further construction management services for the project, and approval of demolition contracts for structures that will need to be removed to accommodate the railroad.

Those include $2.2 million in contracts with Actin of East Chicago for demolition of 80 residential structures and 66 outbuildings along the West Lake route, and a $1 million contract with C. Lee Construction of Gary for demolition of nine commercial buildings.

The companies

If all goes according to plan, two companies with experience in major construction across the country, including transit-oriented projects in Chicago, will break ground on the West Lake project this year.

F.H. Paschen was founded in Chicago in 1975, with predecessor companies dating to 1871. It has done a variety of transit projects for the Chicago Transit Authority, including the $180 million 95th Street terminal improvement project, the $84 million Washington/Wabash Loop elevated station, $47.2 million in Red Line station improvements along the Dan Ryan Expressway and a variety of other station and construction renovation projects.

Ragnar Benson's area projects have included work for the CTA and Metra, including Quincy Station renovation and track renewal along the Wells and Van Buren streets for the CTA, and work on an eight-mile expansion of the Union Pacific West Line for Metra.

New board members

Monday's meeting marked the first for new Trustee Jim Arnold, a former state senator and current member of the LaPorte Community School Board, who was appointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb to replace former Michigan City Mayor Ron Meer on the board.

Another new member, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince, who replaced his predecessor, Karen Freeman-Wilson, was not in attendance. The board's chairman, Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe McGuinness, also was absent. In addition to Arnold, Trustees Jeff Good, a Porter County commissioner; and Andrew Kostielney, a St. Joseph County commissioner, were in attendance at Monday's meeting.

___

(c)2020 The Times (Munster, Ind.)

Visit The Times (Munster, Ind.) at www.nwitimes.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.


More in Infrastructure
Model rail overhead line catenary systems with custom design standards
Sponsored
Model rail overhead line catenary systems with custom design standards
Parametric design capabilities enable modeling of cantilever sets, masts, portals, and wires. 3D modeling of your OLE system will significantly decrease production time of construction deliverables, including plan layouts, schematics, reports, and SEDs.
Sep 6th, 2019
NJ Transit puts shovels in the ground for new Bay Head yard substation
The resilient substation will provide secure electricity generation even during major weather events and other potential disasters.
Jan 24th, 2020
NY: Flooded tunnel forces suspension of Metro Rail service at Delavan-College
Buffalo commuters are dealing with the most serious disruption to Metro Rail service in the transit line's history as a result of a water main break Wednesday that inundated the subway's Delavan-Canisius College Station.
Jan 24th, 2020
Mta This One
MTA begins study of Bay Ridge Branch passenger service
The agency awarded a contract to an engineering firm to evaluate feasibility.
Jan 23rd, 2020
This is a rendering of the first of the three Blue Line extension stations.
STM awards architectural design contract for two new Blue Line stations
Les Architectes FABG will design the Viau station while STGM + Daoust Lestage Architectes en consortium will be responsible for the Lacordaire station.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Crews complete waterproofing and roofing for the temporary bus shelter at SouthWest Station.
Metropolitan Council announces Southwest LRT construction to intensify in 2020
The project will construct 16 new stations and plans to open for service in 2023.
Jan 23rd, 2020
PA: Tamaqua council backs passenger rail plan
Council members are “all aboard” a plan to bring passenger rail service back to the borough.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Pictured is a rendering of the South Keys Station design.
London Trackwork receives special trackwork contract for Ottawa’s Trillium Line extension
The multi-million-dollar contract will take a year and a half to complete.
Jan 22nd, 2020
CA: Palo Alto: Caltrain grade separation alternatives expand, council urges shrinking the list
Council members are urging civilians working on proposals for separating Caltrain tracks from busy city streets to narrow down their options as the list of potential projects once again expanded.
Jan 22nd, 2020
New
MTA unveils integrated 42 St connection project along 42 St corridor
Eight separate rehabilitation projects merged into one comprehensive plan under the new MTA Construction and Development.
Jan 21st, 2020
Metrolink
Metrolink celebrates completion of $32 million modernization of the Van Nuys Train Station
The station was rebuilt in the center of the double-tracked station to improve efficiency and maintain performance.
Jan 21st, 2020
Mbta
MBTA begins winter 2020 Orange Line diversions
February weekend diversions from Sullivan Square to Tufts Medical Center start Jan. 17.
Jan 17th, 2020
A construction worker from Lunda/McCrossan joint venture prepared a steel pile for the silent piler machine. The steel piles are used to construct the framework for a tunnel for the Southwest Light Rail through the Kenilworth area of Minneapolis.
MN: Southwest light-rail work tunnels through tight quarters in Minneapolis
The contractor hired to build the $2 billion Southwest light-rail project is using special equipment and methods to construct a half-mile tunnel for trains near the Kenilworth corridor in Minneapolis.
Jan 16th, 2020
Metro
L.A. Metro turns to Gannett Fleming to lead major rail lines as part of Twenty-Eight by ‘28 Project
Light-rail service is coming to the congested San Fernando Valley.
Jan 15th, 2020