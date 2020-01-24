NY: Flooded tunnel forces suspension of Metro Rail service at Delavan-College

Buffalo commuters are dealing with the most serious disruption to Metro Rail service in the transit line's history as a result of a water main break Wednesday that inundated the subway's Delavan-Canisius College Station.

Robert J. McCarthy
The Buffalo News, N.Y.
Jan 24th, 2020

Service has been partially suspended and will remain affected until the water can be pumped out, officials said.

Thomas George, director of public transit for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, said buses and subway trains operating on parts of the track were ferrying commuters throughout the day after as much as 5 feet of water flooded the tunnel at its lowest point.

“Right now, we haven’t been able to get the water out,” he said, noting that pumps in the system are working overtime and crews are reaching affected areas in the tunnel using rafts supplied by the Buffalo Fire Department.

The rushing water flooded the track in and around the Delavan station, which at close to 100 feet is the deepest part of the system, said Metro Rail Manager Darren Haag. He said he did not know when that station would reopen.

At its highest point, the water had risen up to about a foot below the platform, Haag said. He said the flooding knocked out two pumps. The Buffalo Fire Department brought inflatable boats down to the track, helping the NFTA reach the pump area to confirm that they were down.

“Right now, at the lowest point, where we run our trains is under water," Haag said. "We have to come up with another plan to get the water out of there, because the redundant system has failed.”

George noted that Metro Rail continues operating between the University and Humboldt-Hospital stations, and between the Utica and Erie Canal Harbor stations. Shuttles buses are operating between Humboldt-Hospital and Utica, with enhanced bus service serving Main Street on the surface, he said.

NFTA spokeswoman Helen Tederous said frequent outbound shuttles would operate Thursday between Utica Station and University Station to accommodate the evening rush hour. Inbound passengers could use the 8 Main bus, which increased service to every 15 minutes.

"Train service will remain from University Station to Humboldt Station inbound, and from Utica Station to Erie Canal Harbor Station outbound," she said. "We are providing robust bus service to supplement. NFTA-Metro emergency teams are working round the clock on the damage caused by the flooding, and will update as appropriate."

Some of the Metro Rail riders waiting for shuttle buses gathered in and around the Utica Street station at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday lamented the inconvenience of having to get off the train to take another mode of transportation.

"I have a straight shot to work. Now I'm going to be late now that this has happened," said Diandra Broadus.

She and others complained that they received little warning about the emergency.

"I guess I was not well-informed of what was going on," said Azim Malick as he waited outside the station for the 8A bus headed up Main Street.

Brianna Barker was traveling with two small children, one of whom was bundled in her arms.

"It's an inconvenience because I'm used to catching the train, because it will get me all the way to where I have to go," said Barker.

"The buses are very crowded, because everybody has to get on a bus now, and I'm sure I won't be able to get a seat," she added.

George could offer no estimate about when full subway service can resume, noting a damage assessment still lies ahead.

“It looks like the pumps are working but there is so much mud and debris in there,” he said, adding that water entered the system through a street-level ventilation opening.

It appears that most of Delavan-College Station survived the flood, he said, but water levels reached the platform edge. The water rushed toward the lowest point in the subway tunnel, he said, about a half mile south of the affected station.

It is possible that infrastructure below the station’s platform was flooded, he added, and crews must still assess any damage to underground transformers, ventilation equipment and track circuits.

Tederous said the water main burst at around 11 p.m. Wednesday but did not immediately affect service as the system was preparing for its nightly shutdown.

“But we were lucky because we were able to shut off the water and save some of the electrical equipment,” she said.

— News Staff Reporter Harold McNeil contributed to this report.

