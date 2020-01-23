PA: Tamaqua council backs passenger rail plan

Council members are “all aboard” a plan to bring passenger rail service back to the borough.

Jill Whalen
Standard-Speaker, Hazleton, Pa.
Jan 23rd, 2020

TAMAQUA — Council members are “all aboard” a plan to bring passenger rail service back to the borough.

On Tuesday, council approved an agreement with the Reading, Blue Mountain and Northern Railroad to construct a train platform at the Tamaqua Train Station.

“That’s a great opportunity for the community,” Councilman Tom Cara said.

According to Councilman Brian Connely, the platform will cost the borough $36,000. Already, he said, the borough has received offers of private pledges toward the project.

The station was built in 1874 by the Philadelphia and Reading Railroad but regular passenger train service ceased in the 1960s.

And while trains have picked up people for special events over the past two decades, council President David Mace said elderly and young passengers often have trouble boarding and disembarking the train.

“They currently can’t unload passengers from the trains because of the uneven condition of the existing grade,” Mace explained.

The train platform will have an even surface graded to track level. It will be covered in macadam and packed gravel, and surrounded by a decorative fence.

The project won’t affect the outdoor summer concert series held at the train station. It also won’t impact decorative bricks that are in place, Connely said.

The Port Clinton-based railroad will handle all the construction.

Larry Padora, who owns the 130-year-old Padora’s Italian Bakery, and John Ross, who owns the Tamaqua Station Restaurant inside the train station, began discussing the possibility of passenger trains with railroad officials last year and eventually brought the idea to council. The two believed it would be a way to increase tourism in the area.

The rail company frequently runs freight on its tracks through the area. It has passenger service in Reading, Port Clinton, Schuylkill Haven and Pottsville, but recently stopped service in Jim Thorpe through its sister line, the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway.

Contact the writer:

jwhalen@standardspeaker.com; 570-501-3592.

———

©2020 the Standard-Speaker (Hazleton, Pa.)

Visit the Standard-Speaker (Hazleton, Pa.) at standardspeaker.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

More in Infrastructure
Model rail overhead line catenary systems with custom design standards
Sponsored
Model rail overhead line catenary systems with custom design standards
Parametric design capabilities enable modeling of cantilever sets, masts, portals, and wires. 3D modeling of your OLE system will significantly decrease production time of construction deliverables, including plan layouts, schematics, reports, and SEDs.
Sep 6th, 2019
Mbta
MBTA begins winter 2020 Orange Line diversions
February weekend diversions from Sullivan Square to Tufts Medical Center start Jan. 17.
Jan 17th, 2020
A construction worker from Lunda/McCrossan joint venture prepared a steel pile for the silent piler machine. The steel piles are used to construct the framework for a tunnel for the Southwest Light Rail through the Kenilworth area of Minneapolis.
MN: Southwest light-rail work tunnels through tight quarters in Minneapolis
The contractor hired to build the $2 billion Southwest light-rail project is using special equipment and methods to construct a half-mile tunnel for trains near the Kenilworth corridor in Minneapolis.
Jan 16th, 2020
Metro
L.A. Metro turns to Gannett Fleming to lead major rail lines as part of Twenty-Eight by ‘28 Project
Light-rail service is coming to the congested San Fernando Valley.
Jan 15th, 2020
The Florida East Coast Railway bridge on the New River in downtown Fort Lauderdale is normally kept open, closing only to make way for trains. But it&apos;s been closing more often since Brightline launched its high-speed railway service in 2018.
FL: Train tunnel under New River would cost $3.3 billion, but some say it’s worth it
When it comes to whisking train passengers through downtown Fort Lauderdale, a tunnel under the New River is way better than a bridge over it, marine industry officials say.
Jan 15th, 2020
L.A. Metro receives interest from five qualified contract teams to help develop major transit line
The selected team will help develop a high-speed, high-capacity train line directly connecting the San Fernando Valley and the Westside and ultimately LAX.
Jan 14th, 2020
City Of Richmond
City of Richmond and TransLink to proceed with construction of new Canada Line station
The project, expected to be completed by 2022, received C$28 million in developer-supported funds from the city of Richmond.
Jan 13th, 2020
Mta2
MTA finalizes L Project service schedule through March 2020
Work includes rehabilitating four station in Brooklyn and preparatory work to connect power to three new substations along the L as the project remains ahead of schedule.
Jan 13th, 2020
MTA’s Metro-North Railroad announces three stations to become ADA-Accessible
The upgrades are coming to Williams Bridge, Woodlawn and Wakerfield Stations.
Jan 9th, 2020
Tamping track on the MBTA&apos;s Red Line.
Massachusetts supplemental budget bill includes $18 million for MBTA
The supplemental bill would provide additional funds for transportation, as well as other commonwealth priorities.
Jan 9th, 2020
Nj Transit Rendering
Amtrak, NJ Transit announce work to refresh ticketed waiting area at New York Penn Station
Amtrak and NJ Transit customers will be able to experience more modern amenities once the station has been refreshed.
Jan 8th, 2020
CO: Rocky Mountain Rail proposes plan for completing RTD's Northwest Rail line
Rocky Mountain Rail Inc., which says it has a 'sustainable transportation plan' for passenger rail service between Westminster and Longmont, has scheduled a series of public forums over the coming weeks to present its proposal.
Jan 8th, 2020
CHINA: China to build over 4,000 km of new rail lines
China plans to build at least 4,000 kilometres of new railway lines this year, including 2,000 km of high-speed lines, the country's top rail operator said on Thursday.
Jan 7th, 2020
L.A. Metro announces Regional Connector street restoration work begins Jan. 10
The restoration will take place near the Little Tokyo/Arts District Station with various planned street and weekend closures.
Jan 6th, 2020