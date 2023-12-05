Government of Canada launches second intake of RTSF Planning and Design Projects stream

The government of Canada has launched the second intake of the Rural Transit Solutions Fund’s (RTSF) Planning and Design Projects stream.

Through the stream, the government of Canada is providing funding to eligible applicants in rural and remote locations to design and plan a transit solution for their community. New applicants can now apply for funding. Eligible projects and activities include public engagement, needs assessments, feasibility or viability studies, surveys and assessments of routes or modes of travel.

Launched in 2021, the RTSF is a federal fund aimed at developing transit solutions in rural, remote, northern and Indigenous communities. The fund supports the development of locally driven solutions that help people living in rural and remote areas get around their communities.

In February 2021, Justin Trudeau, prime minister of the government of Canada, announced C$14.9 billion (US$11 billion) for new public transit infrastructure projects during the next eight years, with a permanent C$3 billion (US$2.2 billion) annually to begin in 2026-2027.

“Public transit should be available to everyone, no matter where they live. Through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund, we are helping ensure that people are not isolated from any essential services and can get around easily within their communities. We will continue working with our partners to support projects that improve the lives of Canadians from coast to coast to coast," said Sean Fraser, Canada's minister of housing, infrastructure and communities.