New Institute for Policy Studies, Alabama Arise analysis shows public transit funding could ease workforce shortage

A new analysis released by Alabama Arise and the Institute for Policy Studies suggested that Alabama lawmakers are missing a tool to address the workforce shortage and bring enough people into the job market to remain competitive with surrounding states.

The new report, Alternate Route: New Pathways to Better Jobs in Alabama Through Public Transit, showcases successful local transit measures, highlights statewide challenges and reinforces the need for federal funding for transit initiatives to assist with the shortage.

“You can’t get and keep a job if you can’t afford to get to work,” said Alabama Arise Executive Director Robyn Hyden. “Public transportation boosts community connection and helps ensure people can get where they need to go in a timely way. This report shows how state funding for public transportation would create jobs and increase economic opportunity for people across Alabama. It’s time for our lawmakers to get off the sidelines and make this essential investment in a better future for the people of our state.”

Key findings include:

If the Alabama Legislature invested just $25 million in state appropriations for public transit, these funds could leverage up to another $100 million in federal funding to support local transit.

up to another $100 million in federal funding to support local transit. New direct investment from federal transit dollars could ripple across the state’s economy, creating an estimated 2,561 new jobs, improving workers’ paychecks by a combined estimated $120 million and generating $207 million in new GDP.

Alabama’s workforce shortage grew from 80,000 unfilled jobs in 2024 to 105,000 in 2025, according to the report.

The Lieutenant Governor’s Commission on the 21st Century Workforce pointed to lack of accessible transportation as a significant barrier to closing the state’s workforce shortage.

The report suggests Alabama is the most auto-dependent state in the nation. Without adequate public transit alternatives, people in Alabama’s rural communities and big-city neighborhoods will miss out on job opportunities due to lack of transportation options.

Not enough working-age people in Alabama are able to find a job or even enter the workforce. Alabama’s ultra-low labor force participation rate of 57.3% remains substantively lower than the national average of 62.3% (April 2026), ranking 47th out of 50 states nationally.

A majority of the state’s labor force participation and employment are concentrated in a handful of the state’s urban areas, according to the report.

urban areas, according to the report. Alabama state law prohibits use of gas tax dollars to fund public transit. Meanwhile, the Legislature has neither invested any state dollars in transit funding, nor leveraged available federal funds.

Lack of transit funding has hit rural Alabama the hardest. Nearly 30% of the state’s rural population lost access to intercity transportation between 2005 and 2010. Intra-city bus lines in Alabama still exist, but rural access to cities is limited, and transit within rural communities is even more limited.

Among key policy recommendations, the report urges Alabama lawmakers to:

Commit $25 million in statewide funds for public transit, which can be used to secure $100 million in federal grant matches.

Distribute transit dollars equitably across the state.

Ensure that statewide transit funding via the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is distributed equitably among local transit agencies.

Distribution should account for needs based on deferred maintenance, ridership and local population utility, including education, healthcare and ability to connect to other services and activities of daily life.

Give local communities and transit authorities control over funding they receive.

Tailor expenditure of transit funds at the discretion of each individual agency to reflect each area’s needs.

Ensure new transit jobs are good jobs, with living wages, health insurance, retirement savings and other key benefits.

“Lack of access to public transit should not be a barrier to securing a job in Alabama,” said Institute for Policy Studies Associate Fellow Marc Bayard. “Our report shows how vital investments in public transit in Alabama can address the workforce shortage and boost economic opportunity, meaning more Alabama workers can get to and from more jobs. It’s a win-win scenario for state lawmakers and for ordinary workers who rely on transit access in the most auto-dependent state in the nation.”