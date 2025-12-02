PA: After state assists Philly transit system, lawmakers look for more funding for PRT

Gov. Josh Shapiro's decision to give an extra $220 million to Philadelphia's transit system has drawn attention in western Pennsylvania, where one senator thinks Pittsburgh Regional Transit also could use an extra boost and another says the administration acted beyond its authority.

"Behind the scenes, I am working with PRT and the administration" in an attempt to secure extra funding for the smaller Pittsburgh regional system, said Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, D- Allegheny. Republican Sen. Judy Ward of Blair County, meanwhile, said the administration did not have power to transfer the money to the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, or SEPTA, without a legislative okay.

"There are just a lot of questions about the process," Ms. Ward, chair of the Transportation Committee in the Republican-controlled Senate, said in an interview.

Federal authorities in October ordered SEPTA to take action after investigating five fires on aging Silverliner IV passenger railcars used by the agency. On Monday, Mr. Shapiro said he directed state Transportation Secretary Mike Carroll to send $220 million in capital projects money to the agency.

The infusion is to be used for a variety of urgent needs, including enhancements and upgrades to Silverliner systems.

Transit and transportation funding, though, has been a politically charged issue in Harrisburg for years. Democrats and Republicans have not been able to agree on a long-term plan, and PRT only recently averted big service cuts and fare increases when the state approved the use of more than $100 million in capital money to cover operating expenses.

On Monday, Mr. Shapiro, a Democrat, characterized the latest rescue package for SEPTA as a ripple effect of Republicans shunning the transit funding issue.

"Sadly, the Republicans who lead the Senate have been unwilling to come up with a deal to deliver reliable recurring funding for mass transit," Mr. Shapiro said. "They have come up with a ton of excuses but they haven't come up with the funding."

Senate Republican Majority Leader Joe Pittman of Indiana County fired back. The governor and legislative Democrats, he said, rejected a Senate-passed transportation funding deal in "an effort to score cheap political points."

Mr. Costa, the top Democrat in the Senate, said he's working with PRT and the state to secure some sort of extra funding package for capital projects. PRT doesn't have the same scale of regional rail service offered by SEPTA, Mr. Costa said, but it does have "immediate needs" in terms of capital funding.

The Post-Gazette obtained a copy of a letter dated Tuesday and sent by Ms. Ward to Mr. Carroll. In it, the senator said she has "fundamental concerns regarding the governor's swift action" on the $220 million for SEPTA, and that "the process for this unusual award was ambiguous."

Ms. Ward asked which statute or regulation gave the governor the "alleged authority"; whether SEPTA would repay or "provide a local match" on the money; and whether dozens of other transit agencies would get similar help.

A spokesperson for PennDOT, Alexis Campbell, on Friday said the agency would respond to the letter. She pointed to Mr. Shapiro's stated support of SEPTA and public transit in general.

A PRT spokesperson had no comment on the latest assist given to SEPTA.

Mr. Carroll used a "discretionary funding line" for the $220 million that can be applied to situations like the one in which SEPTA found itself, according to Allegheny County Democratic Rep. Joe McAndrew, who chairs a House subcommittee concerned with public transportation.

Lawmakers "have to keep going to the table" to come up with a deal to get more recurring money to PRT, SEPTA and other other systems, Mr. McAndrew said.

"The reality is that these public transit systems are economic drivers," Mr. McAndrew said. The value of their positive impact on the economy, he said, far exceeds the value of the money put into them.

Republican Rep. Jim Struzzi of Indiana County said Mr. Shapiro's move to help SEPTA was at least in part the result of "real concerns" raised by federal Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. Those were expressed in an October letter from Mr. Duffy to Mr. Shapiro in which Mr. Duffy said, "SEPTA has not demonstrated sufficient capacity on its own to mitigate these significant safety and fiscal concerns."

The spending, Mr. Struzzi said, was "an appropriate use of transit fund capital dollars."

