MI: Free rides to Ottawa County food pantries available through Dec. 31

Harbor Transit has announced a new community-focused initiative offering free rides to and from food pantries within its service area.

From now through Dec. 31, riders can opt in for no-cost trips to any food pantry within Harbor Transit’s service area by scheduling a ride through the Lakeshore Go mobile app or by calling Harbor Transit’s dispatch center.

The initiative is open to all community members, with no eligibility requirements beyond traveling to or from a food pantry.

“We know the holidays can be an especially challenging time for many in our community,” said Scott Borg, executive director. “By providing free, reliable transportation to local food pantries, we hope to ease some of that burden and support the well-being of our neighbors.”

The initiative comes after the transportation company hosted a “Cans-n-Coats” drive on Nov. 21 in Grand Haven.

All collected items are distributed to local food pantries and partner organizations to support residents facing both food insecurity and the challenges of colder weather.

Harbor Transit hopes to expand the impact of community support systems and ensure a united approach to addressing food insecurity.

Since 1975, Harbor Transit has provided quality public transportation services to the Tri-Cities Community.

Now with a 55-square-mile service area and a fleet of 29 accessible vehicles, the company is dedicated to serving the Grand Haven, Grand Haven Township, Ferrysburg, Village of Spring Lake, and Spring Lake Township communities.

“We’re grateful for the incredible work already being done throughout the Tri-Cities area,” Borg added. “Our goal is to complement those efforts and work hand-in-hand with community partners to ensure everyone has access to the resources they need.”

Food Pantries’ Hours of Operation

Monday

All Shores Community Church, 9 a.m. to Noon, 15550 Cleveland.

Ferrysburg Community Church 9:30AM-Noon, 17785 Mohawk Drive.

Tuesday

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - St Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton, Grand Haven.

5 to 8 p.m. - 1st Reformed Church, 300 Washington Ave, Grand Haven.

Thursday

9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. - St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 421 E Exchange.

Friday

10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. - Spring Lake Presbyterian Church, 760 Savidge St.

For more information or to schedule a free ride to a food pantry, residents are encouraged to call Harbor Transit at (616) 842-3200 or visit harbortransit.org.

