KY: Transport union backs Molinaro to lead Federal Transit Administration

A transport union strongly supports Marc Molinaro, a former congressman and Dutchess County Executive, to lead a U.S. transit administration.

In a press release, the Transport Workers Union of America – which represents tens of thousands of transit workers across the country – said it supports the nomination of Molinaro to lead the Federal Transit Administration.

“Marc Molinaro was a strong advocate for public transit in downstate New York while serving in Congress his experience will be essential for navigating transit issues nationwide,” said TWU International President John Samuelsen. “He has demonstrated a willingness to work with everyone – including trade unions – and he understands the challenges and issues the FTA will face.”

No official announcement has been made on the appointment but several news organizations have reported that President Donald Trump has tapped Molinaro for the job.

Molinaro has not returned phone calls seeking comment, including one made by the Freeman on Wednesday.

Molinaro, who lives in Catskill, lost his 19th Congressional District seat to Ithaca lawyer Josh Riley in November. Molinaro had bested Riley in 2022.

The transportation union said, “Molinaro defended existing federal transit worker protections while in Congress from 2023 to 2025, arguing that the current rules enabled more productive contract negotiations with TWU members in New York while he served as the County Executive of Dutchess County.”

Molinaro has offered up objections to congestion pricing.

In 1994, at the age of 18, Molinaro began his career in public service when he was appointed to serve on the Tivoli Village Board. In 1995, he was elected mayor of Tivoli, becoming the youngest mayor in America.

Molinaro was re-elected mayor five times. Concurrently, he served as a Dutchess County Legislator for four terms.

From 2006 to 2011, Molinaro represented the 103rd state Assembly District as an assembly member.

In 2011, he was elected Dutchess County Executive and served three terms in that position. Molinaro held a leadership role in the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) and served as president of the New York State County Executives Association.

Molinaro resigned as Dutchess County Executive in 2023 to begin his term in Congress.

Molinaro began his political career as a moderate and continued, running his first and only winning campaign for Congress as a moderate Republican. During his time in Congress and his last campaign, Molinaro made immigration a major priority and repeatedly said that laws must be enforced to guard against illegal border crossings.

