PA: Community can weigh in on COG transportation services

Anyone who has ever used the Shenango Valley Shuttle Service — or not — is encouraged to share their comments through a survey about the bus service.

The public survey will be open until Feb. 21. its results will help local leaders create a Transit Development Plan, which will itself help improve those transportation services.

"We are excited about the Transit Development Plan," said Jill Boozer, executive director of the Mercer County Regional Council of Governments.

"The TDP will help shape the future of our public transportation system in Mercer County."

The Mercer County Regional Council of Governments, or COG, operates the Shenango Valley Shuttle Service and Mercer County Community Transit.

The shuttle service offers bus rides along fixed routes, while community transit offers rides by appointment using smaller vehicles.

From July 1 through Dec. 31, 2024, the shuttle service provided 33,359 trips, while community transit provided 32,890 trips.

Boozer said COG officials conduct customer satisfaction surveys every five years, but this Transit Development Plan will be a first for COG.

Many of the shuttle service's routes have remained unchanged over the years, and comments from people who do and don't use the service will help show COG how to better reach those in need of transportation services.

"The TDP will serve as a road map for improving service, enhancing accessibility, and ensuring our system meets the evolving needs of our community," Boozer said.

The plan is being developed as a partnership between COG and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. PennDOT is funding the project, while the Kimley-Horn consulting firm is assisting as well.

The survey seeking the community's input will ensure the plan reflects the residents' needs and priorities, according to a press release.

Boozer said the project team conducted bus ride-alongs last Friday alongside the survey.

The Transit Development Plan is expected to take until the end of this year to materialize.

Once complete, the plan's recommendations will be presented to COG's executive board to determine what action should be taken.

"Times have changed, and we need to change with the times," Boozer said.

