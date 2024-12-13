MN: Metro Transit spending $12 million to boost security, cleanliness on Twin Cities light rail and buses

Metro Transit riders can expect to see more police, non-sworn officers, security guards and members of community organizations on buses, light-rail trains and transit platforms next year as the agency continues to work to create a safe and welcoming experience.

The Met Council, which operates Metro Transit, on Wednesday allocated about $12 million for the endeavor to grow layers of official, visible presence on transit vehicles and beat back problematic behavior such as homelessness, smoking, drug use and fare evasion, all of which has plagued the state’s largest transit system in recent years.

“Much of what happens in the community happens on transit,” said Metro Transit General Manager Lesley Kandaras. “Creating a safe and welcoming transit experience is our top priority.”

The historic investment, as Kandaras called it, “will allow us to continue to invest and expand our efforts in public safety we know we need to expand on moving forward.”

A big chunk of the money will go toward the Transit Rider Investment Program (TRIP), which was rolled out earlier this year as part of 40 steps outlined in Metro Transit’s Safety and Security Action Plan.

Metro Transit has about 60 non-sworn TRIP agents who act as ambassadors and assist transit personnel to address violations of the rules and laws, check fares and administer an administrative citation to riders who do not pay. In concert with Metro Transit’s community service officers, TRIP agents have inspected more than 459,000 fares this year.

Jeremiah Collins, a former train operator who three months ago transitioned into the role of TRIP agent, believes the money to hire extra agents will be well spent. He has ushered people off trains for unruly behavior and smoking. When Collins announces he is conducting fare inspections, some who have not paid get off on their own, he said.

TRIP “is working,” the 63-year-old said. “I hear a lot [of people] saying ‘Thank you for being out here.’ It’s too bad we can’t be in more places [at] once.”

They will be soon. With more money to spend, Metro Transit plans to bring on 40 more this year. With their ranks growing, TRIP agents, clad in blue, have recently started covering the Metro C and D rapid transit lines between Brooklyn Center and downtown Minneapolis.

The big investment in public safety initiatives comes as Metro Transit is seeing an uptick in ridership that plunged dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic and has been slow to recover. This year ridership has been a bright spot, the agency said.

Through October, the agency has provided 40.1 million rides, a rise of 7% compared with the first 10 months of 2023. In September, the agency saw its highest monthly ridership in four years, averaging nearly 157,000 rides on weekdays, agency data shows.

At the same time, crime is down 8.4% during the first three quarters of 2024 compared to the same time period last year, according to Metro Transit Interim Police Chief Joe Dotseth. However, problems still persist.

On Nov. 29, Sharif Darryl Walker-El, Jr., 33, was fatally shot on a Green Line train in St. Paul. Just a week earlier, a woman was shot in the leg while on the train and taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Earlier this year, a robbery attempt on the Green Line in St. Paul left a passenger shot and wounded.

“Our officers are spending time on the system and sending a clear message to everyone: crime will not be tolerated on transit,” Dotseth said. “And we will work to ensure those commit those crimes are held accountable.”

No arrests have been made in connection with Walker-El’s death, but police have identified a person of interest, Dotseth said.

The Met Council’s 2025 operating budget puts close to $723 million toward Metro Transit operations, with the Metro Transit Police Department’s portion of the Metro Transit budget adding up to $51.5 million.

About $800,000 will be used to pay safety ambassadors from the St. Paul Downtown Alliance to regularly spend time at downtown light-rail platforms and adjacent bus stops starting in January. The ambassadors act as another set of eyes for public safety professionals while addressing bad behaviors, cleaning up trash and graffiti and helping riders find their way.

The Met Council’s 2025 budget also includes money for more maintenance staff dedicated to cleaning and maintaining stations, vehicles, and track areas. In addition, the budget funds new positions focused on supporting transit workers who have experienced traumatic events and de-escalation training for all frontline workers.

Metro Transit plans to open the new Gold Line, a rapid bus line running from Woodbury to downtown St. Paul, in March and two more rapid bus lines later this year. The new routes offering fast and frequent service will be “a game changer” for the transit system, said Met Council Chairman Charlie Zelle. But only if riders hop on.

“Obviously customer experience is what is paramount,” Zelle said. “We can’t attract them back unless we give them a great experience, and that they are well cared for. That comes from human interaction.”

