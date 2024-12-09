GA: MARTA board gives five-figure bonus to CEO Greenwood, despite struggles

MARTA’s Board of Directors has awarded General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood a $22,312 bonus as he wraps up his second year as head of the transit agency.

The board unanimously approved the 5% bonus at its Thursday meeting after no discussion. Greenwood, who served as interim CEO for 10 months before being named to the position permanently in October 2022, makes a base salary of $446,250 per year plus a minimum 5% cost of living adjustment annually.

This year, MARTA was given the American Public Transportation Association’s “Outstanding Public Transportation System” award, an honor Greenwood has previously highlighted as a milestone for the agency. MARTA’s credit rating was also upgraded this year from AA to AA+ by Fitch Ratings, indicating increased financial stability.

But the agency has also been dogged by rider complaints about delayed and canceled service, particularly on buses and weekends. And MARTA has been among the worst of major transit systems at winning back riders after the pandemic, according to the Federal Transit Administration, which looked at the post-COVID recovery of the nation’s 26 largest systems. MARTA’s was 25th, with a bit more than 50% of riders returning.

Greenwood and MARTA have also sparred with Atlanta City Council members over the Five Points station renovation plans and an audit into MARTA’s spending on Atlanta projects, which found the agency could owe Atlanta taxpayers as much as $70 million after overcharging the Atlanta expansion program for bus and other operational services. MARTA officials dispute those findings.

Most recently, there was a derailment this week with about 16 passengers aboard a train near the King Memorial station. There were no injuries. And a train hit an employee working on the tracks in October, requiring a below-the-knee amputation. A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board found a second employee who was supposed to be watching for oncoming trains was working on a light at the time of the impact.

A job description for MARTA watchmen says their “sole function is to watch for approaching trains.” The NTSB investigation is ongoing.

The agency has also completed extensive renovations at two stations and moved forward with construction on the Summerhill rapid bus line.

Greenwood is eligible for a performance bonus of up to 5% annually at the board’s discretion. Chairwoman Katie Powers said before the vote that Greenwood did not request a bonus last year but did this year and had provided self-assessments to make the case for one. Powers made the motion to grant his request.

Through a spokeswoman, Powers declined to comment after the meeting.

MARTA did not immediately provide Greenwood’s self-assessment. Greenwood’s contract is effective until January 2027.

©2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Visit at ajc.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.