ND: City Council approves Jamestown's 2026-29 State Transportation Improvement Plan

The Jamestown City Council unanimously approved on Monday, Dec. 2, the city of Jamestown's 2026-29 State Transportation Improvement Plan.

Submitting the State Transportation Improvement Plan allows the city to get federal or state allocations of money for the projects.

At the Jamestown Public Works Committee meeting in November, Councilman David Steele recommended adding the long-distance passenger rail route that would go through Jamestown in the future to the State Transportation Improvement Plan. At the time, Steele said the city could lose out on some planning and safety grants in the future.

The rail route is scheduled for completion in 2032, Steele said at the committee meeting in November.

City Engineer Travis Dillman said an official from the North Dakota Department of Transportation recommended not adding the long-distance passenger rail route to the State Transportation Improvement Plan at this time. He said a project is needed to add it to the State Transportation Improvement Plan along with its estimated cost and local share.

Dillman also recommended adding a concrete pavement repair project in 2028 for Mill Hill in Jamestown with reconstruction of the roads in 2032.

The projects for 2027 on the State Transportation Improvement Plan are the West Business Loop reconstruction project, a concrete repair project on U.S. Highway 52 from 7th Avenue Northwest to 9th Street Southeast and a mill and overlay on 4th Avenue East from 10th Street Southeast to 5th Street Northeast.

Other projects on the State Transportation Improvement List include a mill and overlay on 7th Avenue East from 10th Street Southeast to 4th Street Northeast in 2028 with a local share of more than $530,000, the reconstruction of U.S. Highway 52 from 17th Street Southwest to 4th Avenue Southwest in 2029 and a concrete pavement repair project on 2nd Avenue Southwest from 9th Street Southwest to 4th Avenue Southwest in 2029 with a local share of over $450,000. A local share was not listed for the the reconstruction of U.S. Highway 52 from 17th Street Southwest to 4th Avenue Southwest in 2029.

There is no local share listed in the project submittal list for the West Business Loop reconstruction project and the concrete repair project on U.S. Highway 52 from 7th Avenue Northwest to 9th Street Southeast. The local share is over $760,000 for the mill and overlay on 4th Avenue East from 10th Street Southeast to 5th Street Northeast.

The City Council unanimously approved an ordinance to change the zoning from a recreation and tourism district to a general commercial district for block one and lot three of the Emter Addition.

The property is owned by Dale Fettig and is located at 101 17th St. SE.

The property will change from civic and institutional to commercial use and from a recreation and tourism district to a general commercial district use.

Fettig, owner of Dale's A-1 Auto, requested a change in the future land use amendment and zoning to facilitate the operations of a used car lot and sales office at 101 17th St. SE. Fettig's business lost the lease for its current location.

In other business, the City Council unanimously approved the appointment of James Englund to the Jamestown Planning Commission to fill an unexpired five-year term that expires in August 2029.

