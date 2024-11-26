CA: LA Metro ridership increases for the 23rd consecutive month in October

Ridership on LA Metro buses and trains rose above 1 million in October for the second month in a row, spurred in part by weekend leisure riders and stepped up patrols and other amplified security measures, the transit agency reported on Thursday, Nov. 21.

The average weekday ridership reached 1,025,262, the highest level since the Covid-19 pandemic. This also marks the second month in a row when the agency surpassed the one million rider mark.

The ridership in October increased for the 23rd consecutive month of year-over-year ridership, the agency reported.

Overall weekday ridership is at 86% of pre-Covid pandemic levels from October 2019. Ridership on Saturdays and Sundays continued very high, at 98% of pre-pandemic boardings. Sunday ridership surpassed the October 2019 levels.

Rail ridership jumped 8.6% over the previous October, while bus ridership rose 7.5% over October 2023, the agency reported. The agency noted in a statement that rail ridership has been affected the most by people working from home or on hybrid shifts, in which they only leave their home office to go to a workplace on certain weekdays.

Also, rail on-time performance was at 99.45% from July through September 2024, according to a Metro report.

“It is encouraging ridership is coming back. We know absolutely a lot of people depend on Metro. And we have to make sure ridership is safe,” said John Fasana, a former LA Metro board member from Duarte.

Metro runs six rail lines and 119 bus lines. Of the buses, 54 run on weekdays, 39 on Saturdays and 35 on Sundays. Changes are coming to bus lines starting Dec. 15. Extra trips will be added to 10 bus lines during the weekdays (Lines 14/37, 33, 55, 105, 108, 150, 164, 165, 244 and 601), three lines on Saturdays (Lines 62, 601, 910) and two on Sundays (Lines 601 and 910). These changes are being made to reduce crowding on buses and also to help with late-night connections, according to Metro report released on Nov. 21.

Metro reported that the increase in weekend ridership is due to travelers taking buses and/or trains to get to sporting events, concerts and other special weekend activities.

“People have changed their habits,” began Bart Reed, executive director of The Transit Coalition, a pro-transit advocacy organization based in Los Angeles. “They are taking transit on the weekends.

“They may be going to a club, or a sporting event, and it is easier to take the bus or train, and to avoid paying parking,” he said on Friday, Nov. 22.

LA Metro is predicting that ridership is on track for ridership in 2024 to be 8.2% higher than in 2023. The agency is extending train lines and bus rapid transit to connect to areas in and around venues for the upcoming Summer Olympic Games that will take place in Los Angeles County in July 2028. The goal is to provide a “car-less” Olympics for both Angelenos and visitors.

The agency also touted its stepped up law enforcement presence on stations, platforms and trains and buses. Also, the agency has increased the “tap-to-exit” program at additional train stations. The program puts security at the exits and requires riders to touch the reader with their TAP card to prove they paid for the ride. If they have not, they must tap and pay then, or get a citation.

The program may discourage people from riding the trains who just want a free ride, a place to sleep or take illegal drugs.

“It makes the system safer if the people who are sketchy know they have to comply (and pay their fares as they exit),” Reed said.

Everyday rider Carolyn Snyder takes the Metrolink train, a heavy-duty passenger rail not run by LA Metro, from San Bernardino to Downtown L.A.’s Union Station. There, she boards the LA Metro A Line light-rail line north to Pasadena’s Lake Station, near where she works. Her journey ends around 6 a.m.

She said she has not noticed any increase in ridership on the LA Metro A Line (formerly the Gold Line) at that time during weekday mornings. While she prefers taking two train rides each way, rather than drive the 210 Freeway in traffic, she said the Metro light-rail line still feels unsafe.

“There is just not enough security around,” she said on Friday. During one ride on the A Line, she stood between an unhoused person and a frightened female high school student who was being assaulted. “You have to be on your toes the entire time. It could be 100% better,” she said.

Metro reported it is continuing to partner with L.A. County to attend to those on trains, buses or stations who are unhoused or suffering from mental illness and drug addiction.

