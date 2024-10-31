CA: MST to start SURF! Busway work as Marina Handcar Tours sub-lease ends

An agreement involving the city of Marina, the Transportation Agency for Monterey County and the Museum of Handcar Technology brought guided handcar tours to the Monterey Bay three years ago, but that agreement has come to an end.

The Transportation Agency for Monterey County Board of Directors met last week in closed session to discuss the Monterey Branch Line and a lease agreement with Handcar Tours.

“The TAMC Board did not extend city of Marina’s lease. The Museum of Handcar Technology sub-leases the property from the city of Marina,” said Transportation Agency for Monterey County Executive Director Todd Muck. “The TAMC board is open to considering a lease to use the tracks near the Marina library, but that would be considered separately from the current lease.”

Handcar Tours, the company started by father and son Todd and Mason Clark, brought a new kind of recreational activity with old technology to the area using a 3.5-mile, long-dormant stretch of rail line, but it was always understood that it would likely be for a limited time.

TAMC leased the segment of track used by Handcar Tours to the city of Marina, which sublet it to the Museum of Handcar Technology.

The Monterey Branch Line is a 16-mile corridor of railway that extends from Monterey to Castroville. TAMC bought the alignment in 2003 for $9.3 million for future light rail transit service from Marina to Monterey to serve local commuter traffic needs, and a round-the-bay service to Santa Cruz, according to TAMC.

The light rail transit project currently lacks funding, and has been delayed until TAMC can secure the funds needed to complete the environmental review, design and construction.

In the meantime, the Monterey Branch Line will be used for Monterey-Salinas Transit’s SURF! Busway and Bus Rapid Transit Project.

The California Coastal Commission cleared the path for construction of the SURF! Busway in September by approving permits that reversed an earlier staff recommendation, and now Monterey-Salinas Transit is poised to build the new bus road.

Muck said the terms of the lease clearly stated that the lease for the handcar operation was for temporary use.

“Lessee understand and agrees that the Lessor has future plans for the Property, such as the SURF! Busway and Bus Rapid Transit Project, and other transportation uses,” says the agreement in part. “Thus, Lessee agrees to vacate the Property during the term of the Agreement or any renewal or extension of the Lease, without Liability to the Lessor.”

TAMC has a use agreement with Monterey-Salinas Transit to construct and operate the SURF! Busway on a section of the Monterey Branch Line right-of-way that overlaps the Marina Handcar Tours lease area, said Muck. MST needs to conduct tree removal prior to winter weather and deadlines from permit requirements related to windows for bird migration.

“No action was taken by TAMC to extend the lease ending Oct. 30, so it expires at that time,” said Marina Mayor Bruce Delgado. “The city of Marina had to serve notice of lease expiration about one month ago.”

Handcar Tours had been seeking an extension of the lease agreement, but that did not materialize. MST is now ready to start pre-construction work in the corridor.

Caltrans is currently doing tree removal work and it is important for MST to get out ahead of the weather, said Monterey-Salinas Transit General Manager and CEO Carl Sedoryk. The plan is to initiate tree removal work in the area of the handcars and along the Branch Line starting in December so that MST can be done before Jan. 30.

Sedoryk added that MST would also like to get ahead of various biological concerns related to nesting birds and bats. If the tree removal goes beyond January, it will delay the project several months and increase costs.

TAMC will provide $15 million in funding in support of the SURF! Busway and Bus Rapid Transit Project through Transportation Safety & Investment Plan (Measure X) funds approved by voters in 2016. MST will seek additional local, state and federal funds for the SURF! line for the estimated $52M project, according to Monterey-Salinas Transit.

Delgado said he thinks the city of Marina and Handcar Tours would like to figure out a way for the business to stay in Marina, but north of its current location at Del Monte Boulevard and Palm Avenue.

