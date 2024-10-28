LA: New Orleans has free public transit for some early voting days. One is during Taylor Swift.

The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority is offering free rides to everyone on some Saturdays during early voting for the 2024 presidential election.

One of the days is the same date as a Taylor Swift concert, when tens of thousands of Swifties will be headed to the Superdome.

All bus, streetcar and ferry rides will be free from 2 a.m. Saturday morning to 2 a.m. Sunday morning on Oct. 19, Oct. 26 and Nov. 5.

The last ferry departs Canal Street for Algiers at midnight each day, RTA said.

Election Day is Nov. 5, but Louisianians can vote in-person beforehand at certain polling locations. Here's a recap of everything you need to know about how to vote and what's on the ballot.

An extra 150,000 people are expected to descend on New Orleans for the Swift concerts Oct. 25-27.

"These services are provided as part of the agency's commitment to transit equity, including waiving fares on the birthdays of Civil Rights icons Rosa Parks ( Feb. 4) and Claudette Colvin ( Sept. 5), respectively," the RTA said in a news release.

