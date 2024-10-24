NY: NFTA opens survey asking what riders want from Bailey Avenue bus project

What do riders want from the multimillion-dollar project to improve bus service along Bailey Avenue? The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority has launched a public feedback survey to find out.

The survey, which includes 10 questions, will continue through Nov. 29 and can be found online at baileyavebrt.com, along with information about the project.

The Bailey Avenue Bus Rapid Transit project is designed to make bus service faster and more frequent along the major commercial route between South Park Avenue in South Buffalo and the University Metro Rail Station.

The 7½-mile section is served by Route 19 buses and has an annual ridership of nearly 800,000, the NFTA said. It connects with many other bus routes, as well as Metro Rail.

The project will provide special buses, dedicated bus lanes, 13 stations at major intersections and other improvements for riders, bicyclists and pedestrians.

Planning is scheduled to be completed next spring, with construction expected to begin in 2026. Service is projected to start in 2028.

Support for the project includes $102 million in federal transportation grants arranged by Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, along with additional funding provided by Gov. Kathy Hochul, Rep. Tim Kennedy and other Western New York lawmakers.

