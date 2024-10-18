ENGLAND: London Underground workers to stage strikes amid pay dispute

London Underground workers including drivers are to stage a series of strikes next month in a dispute over pay.

Members of the trade union ASLEF, working as Tube drivers, instructors, management grades, and those in the engineering section will walk out on different days in the first few weeks of November.

Finn Brennan, ASLEF’s full-time organizer on London Underground (LU), said: “We don’t want to go on strike – we don’t want to make travelling in and around the capital more difficult for passengers and we don’t want to lose a day’s pay – but we have been forced into this position because LU management won’t sit down properly and negotiate with us.

“Our members voted by over 98% in favour of strike action, but Underground management are still refusing to even discuss key elements of our claim.

“They refuse to discuss any reduction in the working week or introducing paid meal relief to bring Underground drivers in line with those on the Elizabeth line and London Overground.”

ASLEF said a pay offer of 3.8%, plus a variable lump sum, means Underground drivers will stay on a lower salary than drivers on other Transport for London services while working longer hours.

The union said train operators and management grades will strike on November 7 and 12, and engineering drivers will not book on for 24 hours from 6 pm on November 1.

Different groups of workers will also ban overtime at different times in November.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), announced that its members, including signalling and station staff, will walk out on different days between November 1 and 8 after rejecting a “wholly inadequate” pay offer.

The union said some progress was made in negotiations but maintained that the current proposal left a large number of staff excluded from collective bargaining.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “London Underground’s pay offer falls short of what our members deserve. It threatens to remove collective bargaining for a growing portion of staff, pushing them into pay bands that are decided solely by management. This undermines our members’ rights and the core principles of fair negotiation.

“No trade union can accept any pay proposal where management decide which of our members gets a pay rise and those who do not.

“We have repeatedly urged London Underground to offer a deal that ensures all staff are covered by collective bargaining, yet management remains fixated on imposing pay structures without our agreement.

“Our members have been left with no choice but to take strike action to defend their terms and conditions.

“We remain open to negotiations, but London Underground must come back to the table with a comprehensive, consolidated offer that respects the rights of all our members. Until then, our industrial action will continue as planned.”

Strikes will start on November 1 by maintenance workers and continue with different union members including signalling and station staff from November 6-8.

The RMT said around 10,000 of its members are involved in the dispute, adding that it remains ready to engage in talks but insisted that a “fair and fully consolidated“ pay offer must be put forward.

A Transport for London spokesperson said: “It is disappointing that ASLEF and the RMT have announced industrial action following our recent discussions over pay, terms and conditions.

“We have held several constructive discussions with our trade unions and, after considering their feedback, have made a revised offer with an average uplift of 4.6% which rewards our staff for their hard work and benefits the lowest-paid staff the most.

“We are engaging with our unions in good faith, having increased our offer since talks began, and have invited our unions to meet again next week.

“Our offer is fair for our people and affordable for London, and we urge our unions to continue working with us to support London and the wider economy.”

