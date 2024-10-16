CO: RTD to offer two “Zero Fare” days to encourage voter participation

Regional Transportation District passengers will be able to ride for free on two upcoming voting days to encourage voter participation, RTD officials said.

RTD and Colorado County Clerks Association officials said National Vote Early Day on Tuesday, Oct. 29, and Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5, will both be “Zero Fare” days.

The free transportation days are part of a program called “Zero Fare to Vote” and are intended to remove a cost barrier for people who need to travel on public transportation to cast their ballot, RTD officials said.

“Providing RTD customers with systemwide zero-fare transit to access polling places was well received when introduced in 2022,” RTD’s CEO Debra Johnson said in a news release. “This year and in subsequent general election years, registered voters can rely on RTD to deliver them to any polling place throughout the district to exercise their constitutional right to vote.”

Colorado voters can find their nearest ballot drop box or voting center by visiting GoVoteColorado.gov and can RTD’s trip planner — clicking the “Vote” icon — to find the best route to a designated drop box or polling location, RTD officials said in the release.

Colorado has no registration deadline to vote. Eligible voters can register and vote up to and including Election Day.

“Colorado does everything we can to make it easy for eligible Coloradans to vote,” Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said in the release. “This program is another way that Colorado is reducing barriers to the ballot box.”

