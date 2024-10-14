OH: DeWine announces $23M for urban transit, Lorain County receives nearly a half million dollars

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Director Pamela Boratyn recently announced more than $23 million in funding support for urban transit entities across the state, including nearly a half million for Lorain County, according to a news release.

As part of ODOT's Urban Transit Program, $23.1 million will be awarded among Ohio's 26 urban transit agencies, the release said.

Funding will be used for a variety of purposes such as transit fleet expansion, replacement vehicles, preventative maintenance, facility upgrades, new equipment and technology and operating assistance, according to the release.

Lorain County Transit, which services the cities of Lorain and Elyria, will receive $498,631, the release said.

Also, the Sandusky Transit System will receive $675,887 for serving the cities of Sandusky and Port Clinton, according to the release.

"Public transportation is an important part of our communities," DeWine said in the release. "These funds help ensure public transit remains an option for the hundreds of thousands of Ohioans who rely on it daily."

"Part of ODOT's mission is to ensure Ohio's transportation system is accessible, equitable, and positioned for the future," said ODOT Director Pamela Boratyn in the release. "These funds not only go directly to support that mission, but more importantly to boost the vital service urban transit agencies provide to connect people and improve their quality of life."

ODOT's Office of Transit is administering the awards, which are funded through Ohio's general revenue fund.

The Office of Transit has designated $4,250,000 of the Urban Transit Program to be apportioned to assist Small Urban transit systems and small bus transit systems within larger urbanized areas, according to the release.

The objective of the Small Urban Bonus is to assist transit programs to match operation and capital federal grants that would not be utilized otherwise, the release said.

For more information about the Ohio Department of Transportation, visit https://www.transportation.ohio.gov/.

