CA: Free bus rides in SLO County? Here's how to try no-cost transit -- and win $200

San Luis Obispo County is letting everyone hop on the bus for free this week.

Local residents and visitors can ride public transit throughout the county at no cost from Monday, Oct. 7, through Friday, Oct. 11, according to a San Luis Obispo Regional Rideshare news release.

The "No Fare, Anywhere" initiative is part of San Luis Obispo County Regional Rideshare Week, an annual event encouraging residents to take environmentally friendly modes of transportation.

"Whether you're an avid bus rider or considering a new way to commute, get out and see what our county's public transit system has to offer!" Pete Rodgers, executive director of the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments, said in the release.

This year marks the first time the county is eliminating bus fares to allow residents "to try transit for free all week," the program said.

How to take the bus for free in SLO County

No bus passes are required to take advantage of the no-cost bus fare initiative.

The only thing riders have to do is show up at a local bus stop Monday through Friday and step on the bus, according to SLO Regional Rideshare.

All SLO County residents and visitors to the area are eligible to take fixed bus routes for free.

If commuters need assistance planning bus trips, they can create personalized routes at slorta.org.

According to the SLO Council of Governments, SLO Rideshare teamed up with the San Luis Obispo Regional Transit Authority, the city of San Luis Obispo's Transit Division and Morro Bay Transit to make free bus rides possible.

Runabout Paratransit and Dial-A-Ride are not part of the free fare initiative, according to the release.

Win money for taking public transportation

People who participate in Rideshare Week have a chance to win gift cards for walking, biking, carpooling or riding the bus.

SLO Rideshare will conduct a $200 drawing daily Monday through Friday, as well as hand out other prizes for participants.

Commuters can enter the competition by tracking and logging their alternative commutes at irideshare.org.

What are the benefits of local public transit?

Bus fares are free this week to push commuters to try alternative modes of transportation, SLO Rideshare said.

According to 2022 U.S. Census Bureau statistics, nearly 69% of the nation's workforce drive alone to their destinations.

This causes road congestion, air pollution and decreased personal health and well-being, SLO Rideshare said, adding that "public transit is a great way to reduce this number."

"We hope residents will see the benefits and continue riding the bus after the week is over," said Alex Fuchs, business manager for the city Mobility Services Division.

