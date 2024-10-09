OH: Voters can catch a free ride to the polls on RTA for Election Day

Public transportation will be free on Election Day, Nov. 5, thanks to a local donation meant to increase equitable access to the polls and voter turnout.

Cleveland Foundation announced Tuesday, the first day of early voting, that it is providing a $105,000 grant to the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority so anyone can take the bus, rail or paratransit to vote in the Presidential Election.

The polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, and riders can use transit for free from 3 a.m. on Nov. 5 until 3 a.m. on Nov. 6.

“Ensuring that no one is left behind is important every day, but especially on a day when we have an opportunity to make our voices heard,” Cleveland Foundation President and CEO Lillian Kuri said at a joint news conference with RTA CEO and General Manager India Birdsong Terry and advocacy group Cleveland VOTES Executive Director Erika Anthony. “...So, removing barriers and providing more equitable access to transportation is one thing that we can do to ensure that everybody has the opportunity to participate in our democratic process.”

A lack of reliable and affordable transportation has been a barrier to voting in the past, especially among underserved populations. But Birdsong said she hopes the free fare day will bolster record ridership and voter turnout.

On a typical Tuesday, RTA serves about 75,000 riders, but elections have resulted in slight upticks of 5 to 10%, she said. She hopes even more riders will not only take the opportunity to “roll to the polls” this year, but that they will then use the free fare day to explore the city.

“Regardless of what side of the aisle, your voice is important,” Birdsong Terry said. “So, make sure that you say hello to your operator, wave and smile, sit down, and go cast your vote.”

Those using the bus or rapid transit can hop on and off as needed, but paratransit users are encouraged to schedule their rides in advance of Election Day.

The Cleveland Foundation has paid for fares during past elections, but this year it is coupled with other measures to beef up voter participation. The foundation also gave money to Cleveland Votes to “supercharge” messaging about where and how to vote, Kuri said. And Cleveland City Council, on Monday, passed legislation offering four hours of paid time off for some city workers on Election Day.

Meanwhile, early voting is underway in Cuyahoga County for all registered voters who wish to avoid the lines or potential time constraints of Election Day.

Residents can vote at the Board of Elections office, 2925 Euclid Ave., in Cleveland, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays through Oct. 18. Extended weekday hours begin Oct. 21 and weekend voting will be available Oct. 26-27 and Nov. 2-3.

