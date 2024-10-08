IL: JAX: New name, same game for Jackson Co. Mass Transit

The Jackson County Mass Transit District is getting a new name and logo as it wraps up a months-long transformation.

JAX Mass Transit, as the service is now called, has undergone several changes recently, including the adoption of the Saluki Express from Rides Mass Transit District in August.

Shawn Freeman, CEO of JAX Mass Transit, said that the new identity is the last step in reimagining transit in Jackson County.

“It’s all finally coming together,” Freeman said. “This is kind of the last transition from the old Jackson County Mass Transit to JAX Mass Transit.”

JAX is also launching a new website on Tuesday, which provides information on routes, fares, service updates and other important information. The website is ridejax.com.

A mobile app is also being launched through Passio Go, with it recently completing beta tests. It is expected to be ready within the next week. With it, riders can track the buses and receive real-time service updates.

“We can put an alert out through our app and on our website, on our social media posts, so they can plan their trips and their days, literally in real time,” Freeman said.

Facing a limited budget due to lost federal funding, Freeman said the aim of JAX Mass Transit is to continue to provide affordable and reliable transportation to as many people as possible.

“We only have so much funding, so we want to make sure that we make Jackson County as accessible as possible, given our limited funding,” Freeman said.

JAX Mass Transit provides five fixed routes in the Carbondale and Murphysboro area, many of which are retooled from the Saluki Express. Four of the routes target different parts of Carbondale, while the “Big Muddy” route connects the two towns together.

To celebrate the rebrand, JAX is offering free fares on the fixed route system during SIU Homecoming Week, spanning from Wednesday through Saturday.

“We’re a part of the community, and SIU Homecoming is a big event,” Freeman said. “People are going to need to get around, avoid traffic and parking, so we’ll offer free rides to coincide with the final rebranding.”

The JAX Rural Route System provides wider access from rural towns such as Dowell, Elkville, DeSoto, Campbell Hill, Ava, Vergennes, Makanda, Grand Tower and Gorham on a weekly basis.

Each weekday will feature a different route connecting the towns to Carbondale or Murphysboro, where they can then link up to the rest of the transit options offered by JAX Mass Transit.

For example, every Monday morning will see a bus stop at Penny’s Perks in Dowell, Elkville Christian Church, and DeSoto City Parking before arriving at the Amtrak station in Carbondale. Later in the afternoon, a bus will run the route in reverse to return rural passengers home.

Residents can request a deviated route if they cannot access one of the designated stops in their town. However, the routes are only limited to two extra stops per town within a mile of the fixed stop to ensure the buses stay on time.

“It’s important that, if you need to be picked up at your house for whatever reason, call us with plenty of advanced notice so those spots don’t fill up quick,” Freman said.

JAX is also carrying over the Saluki Night Shuttle, known as JAX Micro Transit. It will be available every day from 7 p.m. to midnight, with a 24-hour advanced scheduling.

Rides aboard the Saluki Night Shuttle may be scheduled through the CTS Rider Portal App, separate from the Jax Go app.

Paratransit for seniors or people with disabilities will also be offered within the Carbondale area every day, and within the Murphysboro area on weekdays only.

“For someone who has a disability, or is elderly, who can’t walk two or three blocks to the fixed route stop, we wanted to make sure we had some type of service available to them,” Freeman said. “We made sure funding was set aside for those people who truly needed a door-to-door type of service.”

Ride fares are $2 per ride, and transfers from one bus to another only applies to passengers transferring from a rural route to a fixed route.

Additionally, ride passes are available in increments of one, six and 12 months. They are $25, $135 and $270 respectively.

JAX also offers discounted fares for children, seniors aged 65 and older, active military service members, veterans of armed services and people with disabilities.

Discounted prices are: $1 per ride, $15 for a 30-day pass, $81 for a six-month pass and $135 for a year-round pass.

“We know it’s hard for people, and if they are a constant rider, the six-month pass and the year pass offer a steep discount for riders,” Freeman said. “But the fares help offset the cost of running the district, so they are an important part of the district.”

Southern Illinois University students will have free access to all routes through the Saluki Express partnership.

___

(c)2024 The Southern Illinoisan, Ill.

Visit The Southern Illinoisan, Ill. at www.thesouthern.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.