MN: Rochester Public Transit invites community to try transit Oct. 7-11

Rochester Public Transit invites the community to get on board and enjoy a bus ride during Try Transit Week on Oct. 7-11. The week-long promotion includes activities and incentives to encourage people to try transit for the first time, invite past riders to return to RPT and recognize loyal customers for their support, according to RPT.

"Try Transit Week is a great opportunity to check out what our local system has to offer. All week long RPT will be touting the many advantages of public transportation. This includes a brand new microtransit pilot program, which we are especially excited about!" Ia Xiong, Director of Transit and Parking, said in a statement.

The incentives include a prize drawing for tickets to a Mayo Civic Center event and annual passes to the Rochester Art Center. People who pledge to ride RPT will be entered. Pledge forms are available on the RPT website and on buses.

Transit riders can also earn a reward by picking up a Try Transit Passport and checking off at least four completed trips. The passport, which are available on buses, can be redeemed at one of three locations for a 5-liter RPT-branded dry bag.

The daily themes and events during Try Transit Week include:

Monday: A hospitality tent at RPT's Downtown Transit Center, where Transit and Parking teammates will greet transit riders with healthy snacks, gifts and information.

Tuesday: A bus fare holiday. Riders can take as many trips as they like, and no fare will be charged. Pick up a schedule to see the coverage of RPT's 31 routes.

Wednesday: The launch of RPT GO, a microtransit pilot program in Southeast Rochester. A special kick-off celebration will be held to introduce the service.

Thursday: RPT driver appreciation day. Passengers are encouraged to thank their bus driver and pick up a free sticker onboard RPT buses.

Friday: Try Transit Week concludes. Passengers who have completed a passport can redeem their card for a 5-liter branded dry bag. Completed passports can be returned until Friday, Oct. 18.

