CO: Longmont City Council to discuss RTD ballot measure, 2025 budget Tuesday

The Longmont City Council is expected to endorse a ballot measure that, if approved, would allow the Regional Transportation District to continue to collect, retain and spend all of the revenue it receives without regard to limitations set forth in the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights during its regular session Tuesday.

Approved by voters in 1992, the TABOR Amendment limits the amount of revenue Colorado governments can retain and spend and also requires voter approval for tax increases. However, in 1999, voters exempted RTD from TABOR revenue and spending limits through the period required to pay certain bond debt.

That debt will be paid off in November 2024.

On Aug. 27, the Longmont City Council directed staff to bring back a resolution of support for the RTD November ballot measure, which would not impose any new tax or increase any existing tax rate.

In a letter earlier to RTD CEO Debra Johnson and the agency’s board of directors, Longmont Mayor Joan Peck expressed the City Council’s support for RTD’s ballot measure and requested updated information on the status of the reinstatement of the LX1 bus route that previously provided direct service between Longmont and Denver Union Station.

“As a community of over 100,000 residents and essentially the largest community in Boulder County, the basic elimination … of this service has had a significant impact on essential Denver workers living in Longmont,” Peck wrote in her letter to RTD. “For the third consecutive year, we have been informed that these services will not be reinstated or increased, leaving many residents without needed public transit service.”

In addition to the RTD ballot measure, the Longmont City Council will continue to comb through next year’s proposed budget, during Tuesday’s regular session.

Longmont’s total proposed operating budget for 2025 is $469.6 million. It is a balanced budget with no tax rate increases.

Over the past several weeks, the City Council has received numerous budget presentations from city staff about various funds.

“I think I mentioned this before, this is a pretty basic budget that we’re presenting to (the City Council) this year,” Harold Dominguez, Longmont city manager, said during the council’s Sept. 17 study session.

The City Council is expected to officially adopt next year’s budget in October.

Tuesday’s Longmont City Council regular session is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 350 Kimbark St.

