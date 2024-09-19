GA: Atlanta United unveils its MARTA collection

Atlanta United unveiled its MARTA line on Monday in a nod to the mass transit option’s importance to the city and to the MLS team’s supporters.

“When you look at weaving yourself in the fabric of the city, being able to partner with someone like MARTA makes sense, because we’re not woven in the fabric if you’re not in with someone like a MARTA,” Atlanta United Vice President Sarah Kate Noftsinger said.

It is the third line introduced by Atlanta United, following the Legacy and Somos Atlanta collections. The MARTA line will include four items: a hat, a scarf, a t-shirt and a sweatshirt. Supplies are limited and won’t be renewed should they sell-out. MARTA does not receive any funds form the sales.

The base color of the sweatshirt is inspired by the same color as the insides of the original MARTA trains. The T-shirt includes “ATL” in the Marta colors of orange, yellow and blue, and “UTD” in the team’s colors red, black and gold. The back of the sweatshirt includes a soccer ball hitting a net whose threads are similar to a map of the MARTA red, gold, blue and green lines. Its front includes “atlutd” with the MARTA logo. The hat features the same logo. There are “easter egg” elements within each piece. Atlanta United’s creative team designed the pieces.

The items can be purchased at the team stores at the stadium and Atlantic Station, or online.

The collaboration is something that Atlanta United has wanted to do since before its inaugural 2017 season, according to Noftsinger. The two sides began a deeper conversation 18 months ago. It’s the first time that MARTA has agreed to such a partnership.

©2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Visit at ajc.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.