CA: Climate, bike plan headed for Eureka council

On Tuesday, the Eureka City Council will discuss two distinct but highly related projects: the regional climate action initiative and the city’s bicycle plan.

The Eureka Bicycle Plan aims to develop a safe, comprehensive, connected system of access for bicycles, walkways and public transportation that, if successful, would incentivize non-car travel within the city. The Humboldt County Climate Action Plan points out that 73% of the county’s greenhouse gas emissions come from on-road transportation, and sets quantitative goals on reducing emissions by electrifying vehicles and promoting alternative means of transportation.

“An interactive community survey was released in May 2024 to gain an understanding of what strategies the community would like to see prioritized to meet emission reduction targets. 160 survey responses were received, with respondents’ top priorities including efforts to reduce organic waste sent to landfills, increase zero-emission vehicle use, and increase public transit use,” the staff report said.

The climate plan, which means to drop countrywide greenhouse gas emissions to 40% below 1990’s volume, found that Humboldt County’s total emissions for 2022 were roughly 1,531,167 metric tons of CO2 equivalents, requiring a 218,000 metric ton reduction before the decade’s end. To accomplish this, the plan identified several strategies around electrifying off-road equipment, bolstering public transportation and pedestrian activity, with different metrics for urban and rural areas.

However, the climate plan is not complete. The county anticipates adopting a final version in June 2025; preceding Eureka’s expected adoption by one month.

The full list of reduction targets can be found at https://bit.ly/4d5X9xS.

While the climate plan is slated for full adoption next summer, the city’s bicycle plan will likely be approved on Tuesday.

“The recommendations in the Plan are intended to improve safety and mobility for bicycle travel in Eureka, encourage an increase in bicycling, and provide a framework for developing and improving bicycle facilities within the existing transportation network including bicycle design alternatives suitable to various contexts and locations,” the staff report said.

The meeting begins at 5 p.m. and can be watched remotely. The agenda can be accessed at eurekaca.gov/662/Agendas-Minutes.

