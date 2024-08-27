OR: TriMet announces sweeping changes to light rail, bus service

TriMet on Sunday announced numerous changes to bus and light-rail service and described it as one of the biggest days in its history for transit updates.

The changes include shifting late-night light-rail MAX service to buses and the addition of two bus lines. TriMet also eliminated three bus lines with low ridership that overlapped with other lines. Additional bus lines have been extended and will offer more frequent service. About 550 bus stops got updates, including new signage.

The last trips of the night on MAX, starting around midnight, will now be offered by bus. The shift will give TriMet more time to clean and service the system, which spokesperson Mark Miller said has the second-shortest window in the country for overnight maintenance. A small number of U.S. cities maintain light-rail systems.

The agency expects the additional maintenance time will reduce service disruptions. In January, Willamette Week reported the change also will save money and could address security concerns.

Safety remains a concern for the public transportation system. As The Oregonian/OregonLive reported in March, the number of TriMet passengers who felt very or moderately safe on buses and trains fell between 2018 and 2023, even though reports of assaults on TriMet vehicles and platforms also have declined in recent years.

TriMet serves Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties. It’s funded by payroll taxes, the federal government and fares.

What are the changes to TriMet’s late-night MAX service?

Starting every night around midnight, MAX trips will be offered by bus instead of light rail:

Line 287 will run along the MAX Blue Line from Goose Hollow to Gresham.

will run along the MAX Blue Line from Goose Hollow to Gresham. Line 288 will run along the MAX Blue Line from Hillsboro to the Rose Quarter.

will run along the MAX Blue Line from Hillsboro to the Rose Quarter. Line 291 will add northbound service along the MAX Orange Line between Milwaukie and downtown Portland.

will add northbound service along the MAX Orange Line between Milwaukie and downtown Portland. Line 292 will run along the MAX Red Line between Goose Hollow and the airport.

will run along the MAX Red Line between Goose Hollow and the airport. Line 293 will run along the MAX Yellow Line between a stop near Portland State University and the Expo Center.

What are TriMet’s new bus lines?

Line 40 will connect Southeast Portland and Swan Island.

will connect Southeast Portland and Swan Island. Line 153 will offer weekday service between Lake Oswego and West Linn.

How are TriMet’s bus lines changing?

Some trips on Line 76 will be on an extended route between Beaverton and Oregon City.

will be on an extended route between Beaverton and Oregon City. Line 25 will run daily between Gateway and Mt. Hood Community College.

will run daily between Gateway and Mt. Hood Community College. Line 29 , which runs weekdays between Milwaukie and Clackamas, will offer more midday service to help riders get to the Lake Road Health Center in Clackamas County.

, which runs weekdays between Milwaukie and Clackamas, will offer more midday service to help riders get to the Lake Road Health Center in Clackamas County. Line 34, which runs between Oregon City and Clackamas, will offer extended service in the Clackamas Heights neighborhood in Oregon City.

What bus lines have been eliminated by TriMet?

Lines 85 and 99 , which serviced Swan Island and Macadam/McLoughlin, will be replaced by Line 40 , which runs between Sellwood and Swan Island.

and , which serviced Swan Island and Macadam/McLoughlin, will be replaced by , which runs between Sellwood and Swan Island. Line 154, which serviced Willamette and Clackamas Heights, will be replaced by the new Line 153, which runs between Lake Oswego and Willamette Falls. The old Line 154 route also will be serviced by lines 34 and 76, which were upgraded and run between Clackamas and Oregon City and Beaverton and Oregon City, respectively.

When is the MAX Red Line extension open?

The MAX Red Line, which previously stopped in Beaverton, will now continue service to Hillsboro, an additional 10 stops.

What are the new MAX station names?

The Fair Complex/Hillsboro Airport, which serves the MAX Blue and Red lines, is now the Hillsboro Airport/Fairgrounds.

The Tuality Hospital/SE 8th Ave. stop, which serves the MAX Blue Line, is now the Hillsboro Health District stop.

The Hollywood/NE 42nd Ave Transit Center, which serves the Blue, Green and Red lines, is now the Hollywood/NE 42nd Ave. stop.

©2024 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit oregonlive.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.