WA: Ben Franklin Transit hires new leader. He started his career as a bus driver

Aug. 21—Ben Franklin Transit bus drivers have a new boss, and he knows what it's like to get behind the wheel.

The BFT board of directors approved the hiring of a new CEO at a special called meeting on Tuesday.

Thomas Drozt will take the reins from former BFT Director Rachelle Glazier, who resigned in March.

He plans to start next week. The leadership role has moved from a director to chief executive officer as the board looks to shore up finances amid spending concerns.

Drozt, who began his career as a bus driver, comes to the Tri-Cities from the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) where he served as deputy chief. Before that he was general manager for MV Transportation in the greater Los Angeles area, according to a news release from BFT.

He has 25 years of experience, including fixed route, bus rapid transit, rail, paratransit and rental car shuttles.

"I'm excited to bring my 25 years of transit experience to Ben Franklin Transit, where I aim to foster innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and build strong community connections," Drozt said in the news release.

"My goal is to drive forward-thinking solutions that improve service reliability, prioritize safety, and create a seamless transit experience for everyone. Together, we'll not only meet today's challenges but also set a new standard for the future of public transportation," he said.

About BFT

Ben Franklin Transit serves the Tri-Cities area and is governed by a board of directors made up of elected officials from Kennewick, Richland, Pasco, West Richland, Prosser, Benton City and Benton and Franklin Counties.

The agency's 2024 budget was set at $63.5 million. In recent years as elected officials have put pressure on the agency to cut its tax rate, the transit system has found millions in savings, leading to a surplus. It also receives state and federal funding.

BFT maintains a fleet of about 400 vehicles, serving 1,000 stops in the Tri-Cities area. The transit system provided about 2.5 million rides last year.

