TX: How DART was formed and funded

On August 13, 1983, 58% of voters in 14 Dallas County cities cast ballots in favor of a regional transportation authority that collected a 1% sales tax from member cities. Seven suburban cities voted against the proposal.

The election marked the end of a three-year, million-dollar campaign to create Dallas Area Regional Transit. DART’s proposal: Double the area’s existing bus service in three years and build a 160-mile rail system during the next 27 years. to the tune of $8.75 billion. It was considered the “largest, most ambitious public works project ever undertaken in the area,” according to The Dallas Morning News archives.

It was the second attempt to form a regional transit authority supported by a one-cent sales tax. A 1980 attempt to create a transit system supported by a one-cent sales tax, the Lone Star Transportation Authority, failed when only 27% of area voters approved the project.

But DART’s campaign paid off. Twenty-three percent of voters in 21 cities cast votes, with most opponents located in Dallas County’s southern suburbs. Perceptions of traffic woes swayed voters, with DART popularity surging in the most congested areas, namely Dallas’ northern precincts and suburbs. Attracting industry and planning for future growth were also themes central to DART’s campaign.

DART began developing its light-rail system in 1987, opening the “first modern light rail system in the Southwest” in 1996. Today DART’s rail network is one of the longest in the U.S., spanning 93 miles. The transit agency operates a fleet of 692 buses across 76 local bus routes, 11 shuttle routes, and five DART Express routes, along with other transit services including on-demand GoLink and its paratransit program.

©2024 The Dallas Morning News. Visit dallasnews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.