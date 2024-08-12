NC: Charlotte says county, Mecklenburg towns reach transit tax deal — with 1 omission

Charlotte, Mecklenburg County and local towns on Friday announced they “successfully” ended meetings with a proposal that could raise sales taxes to fund long-awaited transit plans and create a new regional authority.

Only one town still isn’t on board — Matthews.

A statement issued by the city of Charlotte also referred to the “managers of Mecklenburg County government and a majority of the six towns within Mecklenburg County” as participating in meetings about the deal, which would ask for a countywide sales tax increase to be placed on the ballot. Voters would then have to approve the increase.

The statement included the seals of Cornelius, Davidson, Huntersville, Mint Hill and Pineville. Matthews, meanwhile, wasn’t included and scheduled a vote for its commissioners meeting next week on a resolution to oppose the deal.

The deal still needs to go before elected officials from the jurisdictions for votes and, if approved, be formally submitted to the N.C. General Assembly, Charlotte’s announcement said.

While the announcement didn’t spell out particulars of the deal, draft legislation presented in late July to some city leaders called for spending on light rail, commuter rail and streetcar projects to be capped at 40% of revenue from a 1-cent sales tax increase and for the creation of a new transit authority with 27 members, appointed by Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, the county’s towns and state leaders.

The Charlotte Regional Business Alliance and Charlotte Executive Leadership Council were quick to endorse the deal.

“Investments in transportation infrastructure will be key to the region’s long-term competitiveness, success, and quality of life for all,” CLT Alliance Interim President and CEO Andrea Smith said in a statement.

But some elected officials recently expressed concerns about not having more say in negotiations over the deal, particularly the structure of a new transit authority, The Charlotte Observer reported previously.

And it’s not clear whether Matthews’ opposition might prevent the proposal’s passage in the N.C. General Assembly.

No support from Matthews

Matthews commissioners’ resolution Monday opposing the deal says it would lead to the “willful underfunding” of previous transit plans, according to a meeting agenda. The Board of Commissioners is scheduled to vote on the resolution at their 7 p.m. Monday meeting at Matthews Town Hall.

Town leaders previously expressed concerns about a transit deal not including enough funding for the eastern portion of the Silver Line rail project. The July presentation lists the Red Line and Silver Line, as well as expansions of the Gold Line and Blue Line, as rail projects. But, it notes “funding availability” will determine how those projects are prioritized and what the final mode of transport will be.

Matthews officials say in the resolution bus rapid transit, a proposed alternative for the corridor, has “failed to deliver” in other parts of the country.

Monday’s resolution would oppose the sales tax referendum because it’s not the “community consensus plan” requested by North Carolina General Assembly leadership. It calls for either a bigger sales tax increase — 1.4-cents — or for all rail projects to be converted to bus rapid transit.

What’s next for transit plan?

The Charlotte City Council’s transportation committee is scheduled to meet Tuesday.

Council members also are scheduled to get a closed session briefing on the plan Aug. 19 and discuss it at their Aug. 26 meeting, according to the recent city presentation.

The council is scheduled to vote to authorize the purchase of the Red Line and on a resolution in support of the sales tax increase Sept. 3, with Sept. 9 as a closing date for the Red Line purchase, the presentation says.