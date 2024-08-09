IL: Samantha McDaniel-Ogletree: West Central Mass Transit names assistant director, human resources director

Aug. 7—The West Central Mass Transit District Board of Directors has promoted Heather McMillen and Crystal Jones to new positions within the company.

McMillen has been promoted from human resources manager to assistant director, while Jones will move up from dispatcher to become human resources director.

McMillen started with the district in 2014 as a dispatcher. She left briefly before returning as a lead dispatcher and then being promoted to human resources manager.

"I love this company and what it stands for," McMillen said. "When the assistant director position opened, I didn't want an outsider to come in and lose the service-friendly atmosphere we have with our communities or the low fares that are needed to assist people. I'm ready for the challenge and committed to our mission."

She will help train Jones in the human resources role.

Jones, who has been with West Central Mass Transit for three years, including in Cass County, said she is excited for the new role.

"From the moment I joined, I felt this was where I wanted to be," Jones said. "Unlike corporate environments, WCMTD feels like a family, which enhances our ability to serve our community. We are a part of these communities and bring a special understanding to our customers' transportation and life issues. I'm excited for this new challenge and grateful for the warm welcome back I've received in this (Jacksonville) office."

