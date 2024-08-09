MA: EDITORIAL: Congestion pricing one solution to traffic -- and exodus

Aug. 7—If there is one constant that people living in the greater Boston area can agree on, it's that traffic into and out of the city stinks.

A trip that should take half-an-hour or less can take upward of two hours for people who live on the North Shore and in the Merrimack Valley. And that's each way. It doesn't matter if it's a dry, sunny day. But then throw in some rain or snow, add an hour to your commute. One big or even medium-sized accident will tack on another hour.

Making matters worse is that rush-hour is no longer just an hour long. Rush-hours last pretty much all day, at least on weekdays.

For people driving into the city to attend a Bruins or Celtics game, the congestion is compounded by the lack of affordable parking. If you do find a place to store your car, it's expensive. Driving around looking for a space can be an exercise in frustration, as Boston's streets — with random one-ways, bumper-to-bumper traffic and notoriously irascible drivers — are confusing at best.

One solution is "congestion tolling," a strategy in which toll prices are lowered during off-peak times and raised during rush hour. Other than providing revenue for traffic improvements, congestion tolling reduces air pollution, reduces traffic and encourages people to use public transportation — at least theoretically.

A recent story by North of Boston Media Group Statehouse reporter Christian Wade revealed that transit advocates want the state to "revisit congestion tolling in the greater Boston region to reduce traffic congestion and tailpipe pollution."

The issue of Boston traffic is now more than just an anecdote to be recounted at a cocktail party or the company water bubbler. Based on a recent poll, traffic congestion is becoming an economic development issue.

MassINC released a poll last month finding that voters are getting squeezed by a double-whammy of high housing costs and transportation issues that have some leaving or considering leaving the state. Majorities of those polled said they are getting squeezed by both housing — 71% — and transportation costs — 57%. A shocking 38% said they will move out of state, because of those issues.

Some of those polled appear ready to support the notion of congestion pricing to reduce traffic.

"We need a mix of solutions and funding sources to ensure our system works for everyone — and isn't a crushing financial burden for people across our state," said Reggie Ramos, executive director of Transportation for Massachusetts. "Congestion pricing should definitely be on the table as one of those solutions we need to explore."

Those solutions may not be popular.

In New York City, Mayor Eric Adams tried to implement a plan that called for charging motorists an extra $15 to drive into the city. Adams argued the move would reduce traffic congestion and tailpipe pollution while raising billions of dollars to support the city's public transit system.

But the plan was facing several legal challenges, including one by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who called the new toll charges a "cash grab" that would hurt New Jersey commuters. New York's governor put the plan on hold, saying it was too costly for commuters.

Currently, Massachusetts only charges drivers on the Tobin Bridge, at two tunnels beneath Boston Harbor and along the Massachusetts Turnpike, which converted to all electronic-tolling several years ago. Perhaps the state should consider adding tolls to more area highways, as well.

Of course the biggest problem is the state's aging, unreliable mass transit system. Not only is it expensive, but the trains are often late, are affected by the weather, and the system is expensive to operate leading to high ticket prices.

One thing is certain. Something must be done, or residents will vote with their feet and leave the state in search of cheaper housing and fewer transportation headaches.

___

(c)2024 The Salem News (Beverly, Mass.)

Visit The Salem News (Beverly, Mass.) at www.salemnews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.