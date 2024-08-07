OH: City launches ‘Cleveland Moves’ initiative, seeks public input on 5-year transportation plan

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The city of Cleveland is seeking public input and engagement on its ambitious five-year transportation initiative that aims to enhance the safety, comfort and convenience of walking, biking and using public transit across the city.

In a news release Friday, the city said it hopes to harness the feedback and build upon the multimodal transportation plan, dubbed “Cleveland Moves,” which includes five key components:

Bikeway Master Plan Update: The city will refresh its 2007 Bikeway Master Plan to propose a comprehensive bike network suitable for all ages and abilities, with rapid implementation over the next three years.

Vision Zero Action Plan Expansion: A detailed focus on bicycle and pedestrian safety issues will help identify priority investments to improve safety and comfort for walkers and cyclists.

Program and Policy Review: The plan will assess current programs and policies, addressing gaps related to walking, biking and rolling.

Midway Bikeway Network Development: This involves shaping the design and functionality of the proposed Midway Bikeway Network.

Integration and Prioritization: The initiative will consolidate ongoing projects and new recommendations into a five-year action plan, adhering to the city’s 2002 Complete and Green Streets Ordinance.

Mayor Justin Bibb emphasized the human-centric approach of the plan in the news release.

“Our streets can and should be so much more than thoroughfares from one place to the next,” he said. “Streets are for people, and we want to hear from Clevelanders about how we can make them safer, more enjoyable, more sustainable and more accessible for everyone.”

Residents are encouraged to contribute by submitting preferred routes, common destinations and identifying barriers through an online interactive map. They can also sign up for email updates to stay informed about the plan’s progress.

City representatives also will be engaging the community at events throughout August, such as Senior walks, the Metroparks Summer Concert Series, Slow Roll Cleveland Monday bike rides, and local festivals. Other outreach efforts will include drop-in sessions at grocery and convenience stores and focus groups targeting diverse demographics, including those without cars and non-English-speaking households.

Sarah Davis, Cleveland Moves project manager and Active Transportation Senior Planner, highlighted the importance of community input.

“During our 2022 Vision Zero outreach, we heard overwhelming concern about speeding and other dangerous driving behaviors,” Davis said in the news release. “Safety, comfort, and convenience for everyone using the street – especially people walking, biking and rolling – will guide this work.”

Residents interested in street safety and mobility can also join neighborhood Better Streets Committees, organized by Bike Cleveland.

The Cleveland Moves initiative coincides with new regulations for providers of shared electric bikes and scooters, aimed at broadening access to these devices citywide. Providers like Veo, Lime, and Bird are currently operating in Cleveland. The city is also installing 100 speed tables this summer to reduce high speeds on residential streets and designing key segments of the future protected bikeways network, including the Superior and Lorain Midways.

For more information about Cleveland Moves, visit Cleveland Moves. To participate in the interactive map, visit Cleveland Mobility Plan Map.

©2024 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit cleveland.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.