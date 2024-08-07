IL: Connect Transit to offer rides for Back2School Alliance school supply giveaway

Aug. 5—NORMAL — Connect Transit will provide transportation for families attending the Back2School Alliance school supply giveaway event on Thursday, Aug. 8.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the north parking lot of State Farm corporate south at 3 State Farm Plaza in Bloomington.

A special route will allow participating families to be picked up from existing Connect Transit bus stops without paying a fare. The stops include Main Street and Woodhill Towers, Market Street and Hinshaw Avenue, Washington and Allin streets, Oakbrook Drive and Oakbrook Court, Prospect Road and Washington Street and at State Farm.

The bus will pick up at the designated bus stops, will wait for participants to collect their bags and return them to any of those stops. Attendees should look for the buses that say "Welcome Aboard!"

Students must be accompanied by an adult.

Visit connect-transit.com for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

